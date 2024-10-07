Zayed Sports City houses the stadium that will host a record-breaking four-night run by Coldplay early next year. Photo: OVG Middle East
Zayed Sports City houses the stadium that will host a record-breaking four-night run by Coldplay early next year. Photo: OVG Middle East

Lifestyle

Things to do

Coldplay's coming Abu Dhabi shows mark an 'astonishing expansion' of the UAE's event scene

Hospitality will play a bigger part in the hosting of live events, say bosses of partner companies with big plans

One Carlo Diaz

October 07, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender