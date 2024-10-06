Five films to watch at Sharjah International Film Festival

The 11th <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/10/04/sharjah-film-festival-children-and-youth/" target="_blank">Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth</a> kicks off on Sunday at City Centre Al Zahia, with dozens of film screenings, panel discussions and more on schedule until Saturday. Palestine is a main focus this year, says the festival's director general Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, as they aim to “celebrate Palestine and the distinctive quality of its films, which have influenced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/23/arab-films-best-international-film-oscars-2025/" target="_blank">Arab cinema</a> since the 1920s”. “Palestinian cinema continues to deliver thought-provoking, visually captivating works that reflect the pulse of Palestinian society,” she adds. A total of 98 films will be featured at the festival, from short films to full-length features and documentaries – not only from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/25/toronto-palestine-film-festival-2024-canada/" target="_blank">Palestine</a>, but from other Arab countries as well, including South Korea, Spain, Germany, France and even Russia. Screenings aside, the festival also serves as a platform for filmmakers to learn and network. A series of panel discussions will take place throughout the week, on topics including pitching for independent filmmakers, visual effects and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/01/animena-festival-abu-dhabi-dates-tickets-celebrities-cosplay/" target="_blank">animation</a>. There will also be talks on film distribution, producing content for children and the future of Palestinian cinema. Festival goers can expect to see some regional industry names in attendance, such as Emirati director Omar Al Mulla, Palestinian director Omar Al Rimal, Egyptian actress Yousra and Kuwaiti actress Souad Al Abdullah. For those looking to attend, here are five films to check out. A film by Asma Bseiso, <i>Seven Waves </i>features two parallel timelines – one shows the journey of a Palestinian rowing champion and another of a fisherman and marine rescuer. Both are inspired by a popular myth in Gaza, and tells the important story of a besieged part of the Mediterranean. Set in Palestine's West Bank, the film follows Basem, a teacher who endures losing a son in a tragic accident. His life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a bond with his student, Adam. The film shows the protagonist's struggles against a complex political backdrop. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/31/farah-nabulsi-jonathan-glazer-gaza/" target="_blank">British-Palestinian filmmaker</a> and human rights activist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/29/farah-nabulsi-the-teacher-palestine/" target="_blank">Farah Nabulsi</a> is behind the film. Her filmography includes <i>The Present</i>, a short film that was nominated for an Academy Award, and won a Bafta in 2021. The Spanish film tells the story of Zaida, a lonely girl who lives with her stepfather, and her peculiar neighbour Jonas, an old man who spends his day imagining he's a Nasa astronaut and that his apartment is a spaceship on a planet called Kepler. Written and directed by Alejandro Suarez Lozano, the film won eight awards when it premiered at the Malaga Film Festival last year. The Russian film, directed by Vladimir Alenikov, centres on Nastya at a boarding school for special needs children. A businessman wants to build a large commercial complex, convincing city officials to demolish the school. The film follows the heroine, as well as other students at the school, trying to defend their home. Set in a remote tribal region in India, the film follows young Bheru who dreams of bringing electricity to his isolated hilltop home. He stumbles upon a solar lantern in the city, and becomes determined to introduce solar power in his house. The film is directed by Jigar Nagda.