Erik Menendez, left, and his brother Lyle during a pre-trial hearing in 1992 in Los Angeles. AFP
Erik Menendez, left, and his brother Lyle during a pre-trial hearing in 1992 in Los Angeles. AFP

Culture

Film & TV

Menendez brothers' freedom bid revived following Netflix show and Kim Kardashian campaign

Los Angeles prosecutor says new evidence in case merits review of their life sentences

David Tusing

October 25, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit