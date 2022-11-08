Success of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show inspires 'Monster' anthology series

Netflix is turning one of its most successful shows this year into an anthology series.

Biographical crime drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, based on the life of one of the most notorious serial killers in the US, was the streaming platform's second most-watched English language series ever over its first four weeks. As of November 1, it has racked up more 934 million hours of viewing worldwide according to Netflix, only surpassed by Stranger Things 4 and the record-breaking Squid Game.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, two more Monster shows have been greenlit by Netflix and will be based on “stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society".

Murphy is the master of anthologies, having helped create the hugely successful American Crime Story and American Horror Story franchises for FX. He's also working on American Love Story and American Sports Story anthologies.

The Watcher, also created by Murphy and Brennan, has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. Loosely based on an article by The Cut and starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, the thriller follows the true story of a married couple who, after moving into their dream home, are harassed by letters signed by a stalker, who calls himself The Watcher.

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in 'The Watcher'. Photo: Netflix

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world,” said Bela Bajaria, head of global at Netflix.

“The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations, and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

Starring Evan Peters as the notorious killer, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recounts his horrific crimes, murdering 17 young men between 1978 and 1991, from the point of view of his victims. While the 10-part series has received mixed reviews from critics, it's been a breakout success for Netflix ever since its debut on September 21.

The show also topped Nielsen’s streaming chart with 4.4 billion minutes viewed in its first two weeks, between September 26 and October 2.