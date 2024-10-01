Organisers of the first Animenia Festival Abu Dhabi are promising a host of activities for fans. Photo: Animenia Festival Abu Dhabi
Organisers of the first Animenia Festival Abu Dhabi are promising a host of activities for fans. Photo: Animenia Festival Abu Dhabi

Culture

Animenia Festival Abu Dhabi: What to expect from the city's first anime celebration

Concerts, celebrity meet-and-greets and costume competition with large prize pool among highlights of new five-day event later this month

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

October 01, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit