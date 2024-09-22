Free workshops not to miss at the Emirati Comics Exhibition, from drawing manga to creating zines

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/20/uae-museum-gallery-things-to-do/" target="_blank">Emirati Comics Exhibition</a> is in full swing. The event, running until October 12 at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/24/the-shot-exhibition-at-manarat-al-saadiyat-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat</a>, spotlights the creativity and innovation of the local comic scene. With 21 participating artists, the exhibition provides a window into Gulf culture, with characters, stories and landscapes that highlight its unique identity, distinct from foreign influences. It is also an invitation for budding artists to develop their storytelling and drawing skills, or even for those curious to try their hand at creating comics. Here are a six workshops to catch at the Emirati Comics Exhibition, all of which are free to attend. Asma Al Rumeithi is self-taught manga artist whose passion for the craft began at a young age, while watching Arabic-dubbed anime. Since then, she has become an accomplished manga artist in her own right, and was even the recipient of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation’s Comic Arts Award in 2016. Al Rumeithi will be leading a workshop at the Emirati Comics Exhibition dedicated to manga, the graphic novel and comics form that originated in Japan. The workshop, running for two and a half hours, will have participants designing their own manga, leaving the course with a short comic of their own. <i>Create Your Own Manga workshop will take place at 5pm on Saturday</i> A zine is a short, self-published print work that is created in small batches. Believed to be an abbreviation of the word magazine, the form allows for unbridled creativity and agency. Aysha Al Hamrani, an artist renowned for her personable illustrations that draws from Emirati culture, will be spearheading a workshop on creating zines. Within an hour, participants will develop an understanding on how to develop a zine from concept to final form. <i>How to Create a Zine workshop will take place at 5pm on Saturday</i> Artist Maha Al Suroor will be tackling the more vibrant aspects of manga, tapping into colour theory so participants can create visually compelling comics. The workshop will delve into the influence Western media has had on Japanese comic styles, with tones ranging from retro-esque shades to more psychedelic palettes. <i>Manga Pop Art workshop will take place at 5pm on September 29</i> Mohammad Alshaibani is known for his unique take on the comic book form. He often delves into personal experiences to craft his comics, telling stories that are as personable as they are visually arresting. He will delve into the fundamentals of the craft during his workshop at the Emirati Comics Exhibition. He will cover the basics of comic book theory and page layout. The 90-minute class will culminate with participants creating their own single-page comic. <i>Comics 101 will take place at 5pm on October 5</i> Asma Alshehhi will examine the fundamentals of drawing in her workshop. The artist will teach participants how to break down complex imagery into manageable forms. The two-hour long workshop will be indispensable to anyone looking into developing their craft on a visual level. <i>The Basics of Drawing Everything workshop will take place at 5pm on October 6</i> Chibi has become one of the hallmark aesthetics of Japanese caricature. In her workshop, Bashayer Bafadel will divulge the techniques used to make these adorable character, with their large heads and diminutive bodies. <i>How to Draw a Chibi workshop will take place at 5pm on October 12</i>