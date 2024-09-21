Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Zifzafa, 2024. Still from the video game simulation showing how the Israeli turbines will impact the every day life of the Syrian Jawlani community in the Golan Heights. Photo: Lawrence Abu Hamdan
Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Zifzafa, 2024. Still from the video game simulation showing how the Israeli turbines will impact the every day life of the Syrian Jawlani community in the Golan Heights. Photo: LaShow more

Culture

Audio essay in Dubai turns up volume of Syrian Jawlani community's opposition to Israeli project

Lawrence Abu Hamdan's latest live show aims to highlight controversial wind turbine plan that has left a Golan Heights community feeling threatened

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 21, 2024

