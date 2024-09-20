Culture

How a six-tonne Olmec head made its way from Mexico to Louvre Abu Dhabi

Shipping of 3,000-year-old stone structure was a giant challenge and a long haul

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 20, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit