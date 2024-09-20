Works by Thava Thajendran will be displayed as part of Way of the Forest at 421 Arts Campus. Photo: 421
Culture

Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Way of the Forest and Lawrence Abu Hamdan's Zifzafa

Also, exhibitions at Bayt AlMamzar explore self-affirmation, while Manarat Al Saadiyat showcases Emirati comic artists

Razmig Bedirian
September 20, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

