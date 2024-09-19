Ferielle Doulain-Zouari's artwork takes inspiration from an Abu Dhabi archaeological site. Victor Besa / The National
Ferielle Doulain-Zouari's artwork takes inspiration from an Abu Dhabi archaeological site. Victor Besa / The National

Art Here 2024 explores time and transformation through sand, sound, water and air

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition features works shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 19, 2024

