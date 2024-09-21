Zayed University students put work on show at Chinese International Photography Festival

Work by a group of art students from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/2023/11/12/zayed-university-students-take-part-in-cop28-preview-in-cairo/" target="_blank">Zayed University</a> (ZU) is about to be showcased in the Pingyao International <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/08/16/world-photography-day-best-photos/" target="_blank">Photography Festival</a> in China. Running until September 23, the renowned annual festival in the ancient city of Pingyao is a celebration of work by established, emerging and amateur photographers from around the world. Eight ZU students will be presenting their work in a group exhibition entitled Ephemeral Spaces. Hiba Alhashmi, Hoor Albedwawi, Loulwa Al Ali, Mezna Alzaidi, Mi Alwheibi, Safiya Baawadha, Shouq Alhammadi and Wafaa Alyammayi explore the intersection between the medium of photography and concepts of space, time, perception, local history and personal cartography. “The participation of students at the festival represents a valuable cross-cultural outreach opportunity,” said associate professor of art Ioannis Galanopoulos-Papavasileiou. “This is of great significance, not only to Zayed University, but also to the festival and the broader photography community.” The students' show examines the contrast between what is permanent and what is fleeting. Galanopoulos-Papavasileiou said the students selected are relatively new to photography. “For the work of these students to be selected for exhibition at such a prestigious international event is a testament to the fact that young artists from the UAE have a solid grasp of the conceptual, technical, aesthetic and societal dimensions of photographic practice,” he said. “The increasing global recognition of UAE-based artists further confirms their high standing in the international art community. “It’s crucial for students to gain exposure to international festivals even before they graduate. These festivals build confidence, encouraging the students to step beyond their comfort zones.” Galanopoulos-Papavasileiou, who will deliver a keynote lecture on the current challenges in photographic education, has his own solo exhibition at the festival. Internal Landscapes, is an exploration of health imagery and the roles, value and functions of these images within society. While the student show and his solo show differ, Galanopoulos-Papavasileiou sees a point of convergence between them. “The exhibitions are complementary in that one explores transforming outdoor spaces, while the other examines internal views of the human body, which can be perceived as areas, borders, or territories,” he said. Galanopoulos-Papavasileiou hopes that showing the work of students at the festival will inspire them to become full-time artists. “I hope they feel inspired and empowered by art, unafraid to build, experiment, and share their work with the public, even if they feel they are not yet ready to take the spotlight,” he said. “Most importantly, I encourage them to commit to a cause, remain patient, and nurture creative resilience in order to achieve both group and individual goals.” <i>The Pingyao International Photography Festival will run from September 19 to 23 showcasing the work of art students from the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University.</i>