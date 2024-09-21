The Pingyao International Photography Festival will run from September 19 to 23, and features the work of art student Mezna Alzaidi along with her classmates. Photo: Zayed University
The Pingyao International Photography Festival will run from September 19 to 23, and features the work of art student Mezna Alzaidi along with her classmates. Photo: Zayed University

Culture

Art & Design

Zayed University students put work on show at Chinese International Photography Festival

Group's photography exhibition confirms UAE's high standing in the international art community, says professor

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 21, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit