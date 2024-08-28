Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 preview – killer jaguar and nesting birds

A jaguar delivering a fatal bite, a pair of owls nestling against each other and a bird collecting stones in its mouth are some of the highly commended images revealed as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/10/11/wildlife-photographer-of-the-year-winning-images-revealed/" target="_blank">Wildlife Photographer of the Year</a>. The winner of the competition, which is organised by London's Natural History Museum, will be announced on October 8. "In this selection, you see species diversity, a range of behaviour and conservation issues,” Kathy Moran, chair of the judging panel, told PA. "These images represent the evolution of the competition through the years, from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world – the beauty and the challenges." This year's competition attracted almost 60,000 entries from photographers from 117 countries and territories. A new award, called the Impact Award, has also been introduced in both the young and adult competitions to recognise a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/06/25/from-madagascar-to-india-the-conservation-sites-crucial-to-preventing-mass-extinction/" target="_blank">conservation success</a>, a story of hope or positive change. "As we celebrate 60 years of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, we also celebrate the generations of visitors who have been inspired by the beauty and majesty of its images, and the millions of connections made with nature,” said Doug Gurr, director of the museum. "Over the decades, Wildlife Photographer of the Year has pushed the boundaries of wildlife photography as the competition evolved alongside technological advancements. But still today, the competition remains true to one of its founding objectives: to enhance the prestige of wildlife photography in the hope that ultimately the awards would benefit animals by creating greater public interest in them and in that all-important topic – conservation." The photo by Ian Ford from the UK shows the moment a jaguar delivers a fatal bite to a caiman in Pantanal, Brazil. The image was Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The photo by Xingchao Zhu from China shows a Pallas's cat in Inner Mongolia, which was Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Samual Stone's photo of a jackdaw bringing stones to its nest in Bushy Park, London, was Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Birds section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Randy Robbins's frosted form of a deer on the forest floor in California was Highly Commended in the Natural Artistry section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Hooked by Tommy Trenchard from South Africa shows the bycatch of a requiem shark in international waters in the South Atlantic Ocean. The image was Highly Commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>The Disappearing Ice Cap</i> by Thomas Vijayan from Canada of the Brasvellbreen glacier in Svalbard, Norway, was Highly Commended in the Oceans: The Bigger Picture section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>Going with the Flow </i>by Tamara Stubbs from the UK of crabeater seals taking a nap among the sea ice in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica, was Highly Commended in the Animals in their Environment section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>Strength in Numbers </i>by Theo Bosboom from the Netherlands shows how mussels bind together to avoid being washed away from the shoreline in Sintra, Portugal, was Highly Commended in the Animals in their Environment section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>Stormy Scene </i>by William Fortescue from the UK of mating lions in Svalbard, Norway, was Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>Ziggy Spider </i>by Lam Soon Tak from Malaysia features a vibrantly coloured David Bowie spider carrying an egg sac in Pahang, Malaysia, which was Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>Centre of Attention </i>by Georgina Steytler from Australia of a ball of male Dawson's burrowing bees vying for access to a female in Western Australia, was Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Invertebrates section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>Twist and Jump </i>by Jose Manuel Grandio from Spain shows a stoat in Athose, France. It was Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>In the Spotlight</i> by Shreyovi Mehta from India shows two Indian peafowl in Keoladeo National Park. The image was runner-up in the 10 Years and Under section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. <i>Leaving the Nest</i> by Sasha Jumanca, who is German-Romanian, shows two tawny owlets in Munich. It was Highly Commended in the 10 Years and Under section of the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.