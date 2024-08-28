Precious Rocks by Samual Stone was highly commended in the Behaviour: Birds section of the competition. PA
Precious Rocks by Samual Stone was highly commended in the Behaviour: Birds section of the competition. PA

Culture

Art & Design

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 preview – killer jaguar and nesting birds

Annual prize reveals highly commended shots before winners are announced in October

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

August 28, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit