The World Nature Photography Awards: Winning images revealed

UK photographer receives grand prize after photo chosen out of thousands of entries

The National
Mar 26, 2024
Powered by automated translation

A spectacular image of birds hunting in the waters off the Shetland Islands has been named the winner of the World Nature Photography Awards' grand prize.

The photograph, taken by Tracey Lund from the UK, was selected from a pool of entries from across six continents.

The image features two gannets capturing a fish.

“Our winners never fail to take our breath away with their stunning images,” Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the WNPAs, said.

Other entries can be found on the WNPA's website: www.worldnaturephotographyawards.com

Updated: March 26, 2024, 5:27 PM
