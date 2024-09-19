Andy Warhol exhibition in Dubai shows 'major influence' he has had on contemporary culture

Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory will be running until October 31 at The Foundry in Downtown, Dubai. Pictured: Liz by Andy Warhol, offset lithograph on paper, 1954. Photo: The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts

Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory will be running until October 31 at The Foundry in Downtown, Dubai. Pictured: Liz by Andy Warhol, offset lithograph on paper, 1954. Photo: The Andy Warhol Foundation for Show more