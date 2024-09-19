Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory will be running until October 31 at The Foundry in Downtown, Dubai. Pictured: Liz by Andy Warhol, offset lithograph on paper, 1954. Photo: The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts
Andy Warhol: The Glam Factory will be running until October 31 at The Foundry in Downtown, Dubai. Pictured: Liz by Andy Warhol, offset lithograph on paper, 1954. Photo: The Andy Warhol Foundation for Show more

Culture

Art & Design

Andy Warhol exhibition in Dubai shows 'major influence' he has had on contemporary culture

Curator says pop artist's fascination with fame helped change the definition of celebrity

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 19, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit