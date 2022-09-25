Models with Arab heritage hit the runway for Versace, including Gigi Hadid and Nora Attal

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Imaan Hammam and Nora Attal were among the models walking the runway for Versace at Milan Fashion Week.

The models, who are all part-Arab, joined Paris Hilton, as she made a surprise guest appearance to close the show, which highlighted the spring/summer 2023 collection titled "a goddess gone grunge".

The reality star and DJ, 41, a long-time friend of Donatella Versace, wore a metallic pink mini dress with a matching veil and fingerless gloves.

The veil is thought to be a nod to Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum in November, for which she wore six custom dresses, including a pink one by Alice + Olivia that came with a hot-pink veil.

Paris Hilton walks the runway during Versace's womenswear spring/summer 2023 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Getty

The last time Donatella and Hilton were seen together was at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Los Angeles wedding in June.

Fans praised the Cooking with Paris star for the Barbiecore aesthetic, with one writing on social media: “Paris Hilton is the ultimate Versace Barbie.”

The Palestinian-American Hadid sisters, Dutch star Hammam — who is of Moroccan and Egyptian descent — and British model Attal, who is also of Moroccan heritage, were also joined by French-Algerian breakout Loli Bahia.

Supermodels Irina Shayk, from Russia, and Emily Ratajkowski, from the US, also took part in the show.

Sitting front row was Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton, as well as actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Chloe Cherry, and models Ashley Graham and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Versace's latest collection opened with all-black looks, including form-fitting dresses and biker jackets with leather trousers sporting fringes and metal studs.

Models present creations for the latest collection by Versace called "a goddess gone gothic". EPA

Models then showed off pink and purple designs, flared trousers and zebra print chiffon shirts, to name a few standout looks.

“I have always loved a rebel," said Donatella. "A woman who is confident, smart and a little bit of a diva.

"She wears leather, studs and frayed denim and she has enough attitude to mix them with chiffon, jersey, and a tiara! She is a strong liberated woman; she is gorgeous; she knows it. She is the Goddess of Freedom.”

