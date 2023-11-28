AD Gaming to collaborate with the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism

Abu Dhabi Gaming, an initiative that supports game developers, players, consumers and businesses, has integrated with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

According to Abu Dhabi media office, the move is an affirmation of the DCT’s “commitment to nurturing the gaming and esports ecosystem to position the emirate as a global gaming hub.”

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi's thriving gaming and esports sector is a cornerstone of the emirate's digital transformation and a core driver of creative industry expansion.”

AD Gaming has been involved in many projects including the AD Gaming Hub on Yas Island, Unity Centre of Excellence – a platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content – and the Blast Premier World Finals.

“The gaming industry is growing faster in the Mena region than anywhere else in the world and Abu Dhabi has a clear role in spearheading this growth,” said James Hartt, gaming and digital development department director of AD Gaming.

“Now operating as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s cohesive ecosystem, the opportunity for AD Gaming to deliver further value to both local and international gaming businesses, and to the UAE’s economy, has never been clearer.”

Founded in 2021, AD Gaming is a government-led initiative that focuses on developing talent, games and esports.

Earlier this year DCT Abu Dhabi revealed its plans to drive job creation in the e-gaming industry, with the positions distributed among more than 20 new companies.

The AD Gaming Hub fosters creativity to generate high-quality gaming content. It also houses many creatives such as artists and programmers.

The next Blast Premier World Final is set to take place on December 16 and 17 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The esports event will host a tournament with a prize pool of Dh40,000.