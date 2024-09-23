Mona Zaki in Flight 404, Egypt's submission to the 2025 Academy Awards. Photo: Film Clinic
The five Arab entries aiming to win Best International Film at the 2025 Oscars

Entries will be aiming to make final list of nominees for the Academy Award

Faisal Salah
September 23, 2024

