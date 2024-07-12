Amman Film Festival 2024: Winners of Black Iris Awards revealed

The National
Culture
12 July, 2024
Sarfira review: Akshay Kumar film is a loud, long and bumpy flight
Nintendo's rejection of AI sets the stage for the future of gaming
Start collecting: Art Dubai Group launches fair for all budgets
Artist's Rooms returns to Dubai, here's what to know
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending
Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport
Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah
The Arts Edit
A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective