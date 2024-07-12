Winners of the festival's awards following Thursday's ceremony at the Royal Film Commission. Photo: Amman International Film Festival
Winners of the festival's awards following Thursday's ceremony at the Royal Film Commission. Photo: Amman International Film Festival

The National

Culture

Amman Film Festival 2024: Winners of Black Iris Awards revealed

Moroccan thriller Hounds and Jordanian-Armenian documentary My Sweet Land take home the most prizes

author image
Razmig Bedirian

12 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Sarfira review: Akshay Kumar film is a loud, long and bumpy flight

Nintendo's rejection of AI sets the stage for the future of gaming

Start collecting: Art Dubai Group launches fair for all budgets

Artist's Rooms returns to Dubai, here's what to know

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit