Alana Hadid wants to challenge the 'soft power of western entertainment' by backing and distributing films that reflect the full spectrum of Palestinian life. Getty Images
Alana Hadid wants to challenge the 'soft power of western entertainment' by backing and distributing films that reflect the full spectrum of Palestinian life. Getty Images

The National

Culture

How Alana Hadid's Watermelon Pictures aims to 'dispel the propaganda' against Palestinians

Hadid and production company's co-leader outline mission to be 'politically uncompromising', while offering mass-market entertainment

author image
Razmig Bedirian

10 July, 2024

FilmPalestineFilm festivals
Read next...
The painting Abstract Composition Around the Name Dorival by Iraqi artist Jamil Hamoudi, who studied in Paris, forms part of the exhibition. Photo: Pompidou

How Arab is Paris? Art history might have the answer

Amira (played by Yasmine Al Massri) with her daughter Rasha (Massa Daoud) in The Strangers' Case. Photo: The Reel Foundation

Al Massri: I was born a refugee – I didn't use any acting here

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

How Arab is Paris? Art history might have the answer

Ten of the best cosy crime mysteries to read

Why classic horror video games will never die

Action and sisterhood on set with Miu Miu's Women's Tales

Abu Dhabi encourages Emirati youth to marry and strengthen families

Fire breaks out in Dubai's Business Bay

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

Today's cartoonShadi's take on US plane maker Boeing's woes

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit