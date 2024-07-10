The painting Abstract Composition Around the Name Dorival by Iraqi artist Jamil Hamoudi, who studied in Paris, forms part of the exhibition. Photo: Pompidou
The painting Abstract Composition Around the Name Dorival by Iraqi artist Jamil Hamoudi, who studied in Paris, forms part of the exhibition. Photo: Pompidou

The National

Culture

How Arab is Paris? Art history might have the answer

Museum of Modern Art show traces the profound impact of artists from French colonies on the capital

author image
Melissa Gronlund
London

10 July, 2024

ArtParisFranceArt exhibitions
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

How Arab is Paris? Art history might have the answer

Ten of the best cosy crime mysteries to read

Why classic horror video games will never die

Action and sisterhood on set with Miu Miu's Women's Tales

Abu Dhabi encourages Emirati youth to marry and strengthen families

Today's cartoonShadi's take on US plane maker Boeing's woes

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

ExclusiveVFS Global CEO interview: the man seeking to simplify the visa process

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit