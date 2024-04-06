Watermelon Pictures: Alana Hadid to lead new Palestinian film company

Alana Hadid, the older half-sister of models Bella and Gigi, is joining the newly launched Watermelon Pictures as creative director.

Described as a Palestinian-owned independent film distribution, production and financing company, it will focus on “cultural representation and social advocacy” as well as aim to amplify the voices of underrepresented directors around the world.

“Our goal is to provide a safe haven for excluded voices striving for creative resistance,” said Hadid. “Through our film releases, we aim to educate and inspire audiences worldwide to stand up against injustice.”

A company statement added: “The Watermelon Pictures brand embodies the vibrancy and resilience of Palestinian culture, symbolised by the iconic fruit that shares its colours with the Palestinian flag."

Watermelon Pictures' debut film will be a documentary called Walled Off, directed by Vin Arfuso. It focuses on The Walled Off Hotel, a Palestinian-managed boutique in Bethlehem that is financed and designed by street artist Banksy. Through its narrative, the documentary delves into the daily realities of the Palestinian residents and highlights the importance of creative resistance as a form of protest.

The movie is co-produced by Hadid’s brother, American-Palestinian model and musician Anwar Hadid, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters – whose political views, including those on Israel, have stoked controversy in recent years – and Kweku Mandela, grandson of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

The film will be released in select theatres and digital platforms on May 3.

Who is Alana Hadid?

Mohamed Hadid with daughter Alana. Getty Images.

Alana is one of two daughters from Mohamed Hadid’s first marriage to Mary Butler. She was born in July 1985 in Washington DC, and is known for being a great supporter of her half-siblings Bella, Gigi and Anwar, as well as her older sister Marielle.

She is a fashion designer and co-owner of an eyewear store. Alana also made her runway debut last year at Copenhagen Fashion Week by opening the Saks Potts show.