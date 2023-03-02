Cairo International Film Festival 2023 dates revealed

The dates for the 45th Cairo International Film Festival have been announced.

The event, more commonly known as CIFF, will run from November 15 to 24 and, like every year, it will be headquartered in Cairo’s Opera House in the Zamalek district, with screenings and activities taking place at various other cultural venues across the city.

Actor Hussein Fahmy, who assumed the role of festival president last year after four consecutive years of film producer Mohamed Hefzy at the helm, will return this year.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from Cairo International Film Festival 2022

Expand Autoplay Veteran Egyptian actor Hussein Fahmy and Cairo International Film Festival president and Egyptian film producer Mohamed Hefzy attend the opening of the 44th CIFF, in Cairo on November 13, 2022. All photos: AFP

Each year, CIFF hosts some of the world’s top filmmakers to discuss their work and share their expertise with Egypt's aspiring cinematic storytellers.

At last year's festival, Hungarian auteur Bella Tarr and Egyptian actress Lebleba were awarded the Golden Pyramid Appreciation awards, the festival's lifetime achievement honour.

READ MORE Cairo International Film Festival 2022 - in pictures

Actors, directors and celebrities from 52 different countries took part in last year's festival, walking the red carpet during the event's eight-day run. Of the 97 films to participate, 58 were from the Mena region. Six Egyptian films took part, including a feature narrative and feature documentary, and four shorts led by up-and-coming regional directors.

CIFF is the only international competitive feature film festival in the Arab World and Africa that is recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations, an international organisation in charge of regulating the world’s most renowned film festivals.