Where to stay for the Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi as room rates near Zayed Sports Stadium rise

Hotels in the Abu Dhabi area are already starting to sell out at sky-high prices ahead of Coldplay's concert in January. Fans are expected to travel from far and wide for the high-profile event on January 11, with Abu Dhabi Tourism confirming that more than 100,000 people have already registered for presale tickets. Hotels in the area, including Aloft Abu Dhabi, are already starting to sell out on the night of the concert while others are requesting sky-high rates – a night at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal on the same night as the gig starts from Dh25,000, for instance. Pre-sale tickets for the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank"> Music of the Spheres World Tour</a> gig are on sale and thousands of fans have registered to pick up the tickets. The British band are performing at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2021/07/07/uae-then-and-now-zayed-sports-city-the-stadium-that-hosted-muhammad-ali-and-the-pope/" target="_blank">Zayed Sports Stadium</a> in what will be the group’s only Middle East gig on its worldwide tour. The open-air venue is more than four decades old and, when it first opened, the stadium was on the edge of the city. Today, it's nestled in Al Radwah area of Abu Dhabi, with striking views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, For those looking for a place to stay after the concert, here is a selection of hotels that still have availability at the time of writing. A top choice thanks to its proximity to the venue – it’s a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk. The hotel has spacious rooms, and there’s a rooftop pool bar with views over the city. It’s also home to decent eateries including The Warehouse Wine and Tapas bar and Dino’s Italian Bistro. While rooms start at Dh582 in low season, staying here on the night of the concert will set you back at least Dh1,530, plus taxes. A 20-minute walk from the venue, the three-star Centro Capital Centre<b> </b>is another budget property where rates have gone up due to the concert. Room rates start at Dh1,215, excluding taxes, which is more than double its lowest room rates. This venue has contemporary decor, a rooftop swimming pool and a 24-hour takeaway deli, ideal for post-concert snacks. All-day dining is available at C-Taste and the hotel is attached to sister property Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, which has a choice of restaurants and bars. There are also plenty of eateries within walking distance in the Capital Centre district. Another long-established resort in the UAE capital, Al Raha Beach Hotel is located in the rapidly expanding Raha district of the city. The recently refurbished resort has a choice of rooms, suites or villas, with four-bedroom options a good pick for those coming in a large group. The beach has 500 metres of shoreline, two infinity pools and a family pool. There are also six options for eating and drinking. Getting to the gig from here will involve a car ride, which should take less than 20 minutes. On concert night, rooms start from a relatively reasonable Dh567, plus taxes. It is a budget hotel within walking distance of the concert venue, but rooms are currently selling for a lot more than usual. It has all the basics, including an outdoor pool for unwinding post gig, plus a gym and hot tub. An in-house Costa Coffee is ideal for those needing a kick-start after a late night partying at Coldplay. Rooms start at Dh1,147, excluding taxes, on January 11. A hidden gem evoking Mediterranean village vibes, Andalus Al Seef Resort and Spa is a good pick for those looking for a place to stay with everything on their doorstep. The resort is family-friendly, has two palm-lined swimming pools and manicured gardens. It's also right next to excellent cafes including Sandersons and Nolus, and a small mall that has a Carrefour, handy for last-minute concert essentials. It is less than 6km from the venue and the drive should take about10 minutes, traffic-dependent. On January 11, rooms start at Dh812, plus taxes. A heritage hotel that is also one of the capital's most futuristic-looking resorts, Erth Abu Dhabi was recently refurbished and offers a Michelin-starred restaurant, plus manicured gardens, a beach club with two oasis-shaped pools and a 350m-long private beach. Rooms and suites have a contemporary design. The hotel is only 4km from the concert venue, and rooms start at Dh1,330, including taxes, on concert night. Marriott Hotel Al Forsan is in Khalifa City, a 15-minute drive from Zayed Sports Stadium. Rooms are spacious and there's an Olympic-sized swimming pool with a swim-up pool bar. There's plenty to do here, either pre or post-concert, with archery, equestrian, go karting and more available. There are also six dining options, including a steakhouse and sports bar Appaloosa, plus a luxury spa. On January 11, rooms start at Dh1,425, including taxes. For those with festival vibes, camping is an option at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/03/24/hotel-insider-not-even-rain-can-dampen-bab-al-nojoum-hudayriyats-charm/" target="_blank">Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island</a>. Set in one of the capital's newest regions, the resort is reachable via the imposing Hudayriyat Bridge and is a 20-minute drive from the stadium. Abu Dhabi's first glamping site offers a variety of basic tents with shared camp facilities, through to luxury chalets and overwater villas. Campers are provided with most amenities, including tents, shared bathrooms, BBQ pits and basic toiletries. Guests can add mattresses and towels but have to bring their own sleeping bags. Stays start at Dh473 for a basic two-person tent, including breakfast. For those aiming to make a mini-break out of concert weekend, Saadiyat Rotana Resorts and Villas is an option on Saadiyat Island, arguably Abu Dhabi’s most picturesque coastline. The five-star resort has a huge outdoor swimming pool and beach access. Dolphins can be spotted frolicking offshore. If it's a family break, there is a lazy river, water slides and a children's club. A taxi to the Zayed Sports Stadium typically takes half an hour, but concert traffic is likely to impact that. On January 11, rates start at Dh1,602 excluding taxes.