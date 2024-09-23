How to get tickets to Coldplay in Abu Dhabi 2025 as prices and release date announced

Ticket prices for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-tour-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Coldplay's</a> return to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-concerts-uae-abu-dhabi-dubai-history/" target="_blank"> Abu Dhabi </a>and the date they will go on sale have been revealed. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/02/16/coldplay-at-expo-2020-dubai-lucky-fans-react-after-momentous-and-unforgettable-show/" target="_blank">British band </a>will be performing at the 44,600-capacity venue <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/01/timeframe-from-umm-kulthum-to-george-michael-the-concerts-inspired-by-uaes-union-day/" target="_blank">Zayed Sports Stadium</a> for their only Middle East stop as part of the ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has already taken them across the globe. Their last UAE show was at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-concerts-uae-abu-dhabi-dubai-history/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai</a>. Here's everything you need to know about the coming concert. Prices start at Dh195 for standard seating, with general admission standing and restricted view tickets available for Dh395. Additional categories are priced at Dh295 for the bronze section, Dh495 for silver, Dh595 for gold, Dh695 for ruby and Dh995 for the premium section. Deluxe tickets are also available for Dh1,495, which promises a more "exclusive" experience, according to organisers Live Nation, with more enhanced experienced packages to be announced in the coming days. The enhanced packages include early access to the venue to give prime positioning before doors open to the general public, special behind-the-scenes tours and exclusive merchandise. More opportunities will be announced when further packages go on sale. The release date for tickets is set for this week. Pre-sale tickets will begin on Wednesday at noon GST via the band's website, with Live Nation's pre-sale starting on Thursday at noon GST. A general sale will begin on Friday at noon GST, also on Live Nation's website. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/31/elyanna-palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna</a> will be the support act on the night, her only opening performance currently scheduled on the band's tour. The performer described the planned January concert as "a dream". The singer, 22, has been a frequent collaborator of the group this year, joining the band on stage at their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/30/glastonbury-palestine/" target="_blank">Glastonbury </a>set to 100,000 fans, singing the 2019 song <i>Arabesque</i>. On Friday, she released the Arabic edition of the band's new song <i>We Pray. </i>The following day, she performed with Coldplay in Las Vegas. Reducing their environmental impact <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-tour-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">has been a major focus </a>of the tour, which has led them to perform in front of more than nine million people in 30 countries. The band has ensured that everything from stage construction materials to lighting to minimal private flights is done with the smallest carbon footprint possible, with annual reports made available to track their efforts.