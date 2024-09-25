Coldplay announce second Abu Dhabi show: this is how to get tickets

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-concerts-uae-abu-dhabi-dubai-history/" target="_blank">Coldplay</a> have announced that they will now perform a second show in Abu Dhabi. Promoters Live Nation Middle East have revealed that the British band <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-tour-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">will return to Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium</a> on January 12, a day after their first gig. Pre-sale tickets began on Wednesday at noon GST via the band's website, with Live Nation's presale starting on Thursday at noon GST. A general sale will begin on Friday at noon GST, also on the Live Nation website. The back-to-back concerts are already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated and in-demand events in the country, with fans waiting hours in an online ticketing queues stretching out to nearly 200,000 people. Here is what else you need to know about Coldplay’s concerts. Tickets for the January 12 show are already available through the band's website for those who signed up for the presale, with more set to be released <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank">on Thursday and Friday via Live Nation</a>. Prices start at Dh195 for standard seating, with general admission standing and restricted view tickets available for Dh395. Additional categories are priced at Dh295 for the bronze section, Dh495 for silver, Dh595 for gold, Dh695 for ruby and Dh995 for the premium section. Deluxe tickets are also available for Dh1,495, which promises a more “exclusive” experience, according to organisers Live Nation, with more enhanced benefits to be announced soon. Palestinian-Chilean artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/31/elyanna-palestine/" target="_blank">Elyanna </a>is set to open, continuing the blossoming relationship between the two popular acts. This year, the singer, 22, joined Chris Martin and company on stage during their headline set at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/30/glastonbury-palestine/" target="_blank">Glastonbury</a> to sing their 2019 song <i>Arabesque</i>. Elyanna commented on Instagram: “Opening for Coldplay in January is a dream.” Last week, Coldplay and Elyanna will release an Arabic version of the group's song<i> We Pray, </i>collaborating with artists Little Simz, Burna Boy and TINI. Coldplay has a history of collaborating with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/30/palestine-songs-peace/" target="_blank">Palestinian artists</a>, releasing the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/10/13/why-coldplay-travelled-to-palestine-for-musical-inspiration-they-wanted-emotion/" target="_blank"> <i>Everyday Life</i></a> with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/30/trio-joubran-coldplay-palestine-gaza/" target="_blank">Le Trio Joubran </a>in 2021. Categories are broken down in the seating map below. Coldplay has set a limit of four tickets per person and per credit card, which, according to Live Nation, is to ensure a fair opportunity to “witness history in the making” for all of the band's fans. In addition, if multiple orders are made with the same name, email address, billing address or card, orders may be cancelled. Those under the age of five will not be allowed into the show, and no one under 14 will be allowed into the standing area on the stadium's pitch. All guests under the age of 16 must attend with someone aged 21 or older. Tickets will be mobile-only and only accessible 72 hours before the show via the Ticketmaster app. No tickets will be released via email or print, and the venue will not be accessible with printed tickets.