Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin will be performing live in Abu Dhabi on four nights. AP

Coldplay announce fourth Abu Dhabi show due to record demand

British band are set to play Zayed Sports Stadium on four nights in January

Saeed Saeed
William Mullally

September 27, 2024

