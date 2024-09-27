Coldplay announce fourth Abu Dhabi show due to record demand

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank">Coldplay</a> will play an unprecedented fourth show at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi in January. Promoters Live Nation Middle East have announced that the band will now be playing in the UAE capital on January 9, 11, 12 and 14. The newly-added fourth show, on the 9th, will precede the three previously announced shows. With the first three shows nearly sold out, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank">all remaining tickets </a>are available through Live Nation Middle East's website. Palestinian-Chilean artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/31/elyanna-palestine/" target="_blank">Elyanna</a> is set to open on all dates, continuing the blossoming relationship between the two popular acts. This year, the singer, 22, joined Chris Martin and company on stage during their headline set at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/30/glastonbury-palestine/" target="_blank">Glastonbury</a> to sing their 2019 song <i>Arabesque</i>. There is a limit of four tickets per person and per credit card, which, according to Live Nation, is to ensure a fair opportunity to “witness history in the making” for all of the band's fans. In addition, if multiple orders are made with the same name, email address, billing address or card, orders may be cancelled. Those under the age of five will not be allowed into the show, and no one under 14 will be allowed into the standing area on the stadium's pitch. All guests under the age of 16 must attend with someone aged 21 or older. Tickets will be mobile-only and only accessible 72 hours before the show via the Ticketmaster app. No tickets will be released via email or print, and the venue will not be accessible with printed tickets. Coldplay’s fourth show in Abu Dhabi also means up to 160,000 people could see the British band in the city, thus easily making the biggest run of shows by a single artist in the UAE. The move would eclipse Ed Sheeran’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/01/20/ed-sheeran-in-dubai-review-pyrotechnics-musicianship-create-a-perfect-concert-formula/" target="_blank">two night-stand</a> at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium in January, which saw 62,000 people see the <i>Shape of You</i> singer perform the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/01/10/ed-sheeran-dubai/" target="_blank">outdoor shows</a>. Coldplay’s will return to the UAE on the back of upcoming new album <i>Moon Music, </i>out on October 4. The band's tenth album has already been trailed by two singles, <i>Feels Like I'm in Love</i> and <i>We Pray</i>, the latter featuring Elyanna, Afro-pop star Burn Boy, UK rapper Little Simz and Argentine singer Tini. Similar to its predecessor <i>Music of the Spheres</i>, the album features the production of work of pop super-producer Max Martin. In the run up to the release, a series of pop-up listening events will reportedly take place between October 1 and 7 in cities ranging from Auckland and Beijing to London, Berlin, Paris and Toronto.