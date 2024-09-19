Since 2009, Coldplay have performed in the UAE four times. Navin Khianey for The National
Since 2009, Coldplay have performed in the UAE four times. Navin Khianey for The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

An adventure of a lifetime: Looking back at Coldplay's concerts in the UAE

It's been 15 years since their first Abu Dhabi gig helped cement its status as a global music hub

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

September 19, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit