How to get Infinity tickets to Coldplay in Abu Dhabi 2025: Sale prices, seating map and avoiding resale scams

Infinity tickets for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-tour-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Coldplay's</a> four shows in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-concerts-uae-abu-dhabi-dubai-history/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi </a>will be released on Friday at noon. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/02/16/coldplay-at-expo-2020-dubai-lucky-fans-react-after-momentous-and-unforgettable-show/" target="_blank">British band </a>will be performing at the 44,600-capacity venue <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/01/timeframe-from-umm-kulthum-to-george-michael-the-concerts-inspired-by-uaes-union-day/" target="_blank">Zayed Sports Stadium</a> on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/coldplay-abu-dhabi-fourth-show-tickets/" target="_blank">January 9</a>, 11, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/25/coldplay-tickets-abu-dhabi-second-show/" target="_blank">12</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/25/coldplay-tickets-abu-dhabi-third-show/" target="_blank"> and 14</a>. They will be the only Middle Eastern shows of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Their last UAE concert was at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-concerts-uae-abu-dhabi-dubai-history/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai</a>. Here's what to know about the coming concerts. Prices for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/11/22/coldplay-abu-dhabi-infinity-tickets/" target="_blank">infinity tickets</a> are $20 for their UAE shows, or Dhs74.<b> </b>Since the band launched the programme, infinity tickets are always a variation of 20, alternating between $20, €20, and £20 depending on the location, and are always sold two at a time. The discounted tickets are only available on the band's Infinity ticket website, infinity.coldplay.com. The seating location for Infinity tickets is chosen at random, and could be located in any section across the venue, regardless of their original price. Ticket buyers will not know where their tickets are located until they pick up the tickets at the box office on the day of the concert. The British band started their Infinity tickets programme several years ago, in an effort to make their concerts more accessible, particularly for fans who can't afford high prices for top seats. Tickets for Coldplay concerts have become increasingly difficult to obtain for fans, particularly on their current tour. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/04/coldplay-chris-martin-falls-stage-melbourne-concert/" target="_blank">Music of the Spheres World Tour </a>has sold 10 million tickets globally since it began in March 2022. Official ticket sale numbers have not yet been released for Coldplay's Abu Dhabi shows. But the band's Abu Dhabi stadium concerts are expected to be one of the biggest music events in the UAE's history, with up to 180,000 fans attending over the four-day period at the 45,000-capacity venue. Organisers have said that no additional tickets will be released for the series of shows, so this is the final opportunity to get passes to the concerts. Prices started at Dh195 for standard seating, with general admission standing and restricted view tickets available for Dh395. Additional categories were priced at Dh295 for the bronze section, Dh495 for silver, Dh595 for gold, Dh695 for ruby and Dh995 for the premium section. Deluxe tickets were also available for Dh1,495, which promised a more “exclusive” experience, according to organisers Live Nation. The enhanced packages include early access to the venue to give prime positioning before doors open to the general public, special behind-the-scenes tours and exclusive merchandise. Categories are broken down in the seating map below. Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports Stadium has a listed capacity of 44,600, though the Coldplay concert organisers have yet to confirm the total capacity for each of the band's shows. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/25/hotels-coldplay-abu-dhabi-concert/" target="_blank">Coldplay</a> set a limit of four tickets per person and per credit card, which, according to Live Nation, was to ensure a fair opportunity to “witness history in the making” for all of the band's fans. In addition, if multiple orders were made with the same name, email address, billing address or card, orders could be cancelled. Those under the age of five will not be allowed into the show, and no one under 14 will be allowed into the standing area on the stadium's pitch. All guests under the age of 16 must attend with someone aged 21 or older. Tickets will be mobile-only and only accessible 72 hours before the show via the Ticketmaster app. No tickets will be released via email or print, and the venue will not be accessible with printed tickets. According to Ticketmaster, tickets will be invalid if bought through reseller sites including Stubhub, Dubizzle, GrintaHub and Stubhub. Dubizzle has said that selling Coldplay tickets is banned on their service. “Dubizzle does not permit the sale of Coldplay tickets on our platform. Any ad attempting to sell such tickets will be immediately rejected. We are committed to maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace for all users,” the company said in a statement to <i>The National</i>. It is not recommended to buy second-hand tickets for Coldplay, according to the organisers. Because tickets are linked to personal Ticketmaster accounts and are only available 72 hours before the show via the app, and as there is no access to the venue through email or printed tickets, tickets on the second-hand market cannot be verified. Those who are not able to secure tickets during the initial sale should avoid going to third parties. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/31/elyanna-palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna</a> will be the support act on the nights, her only opening performances currently scheduled on the band's tour. The performer described the planned January concerts as “a dream”. The singer, 22, has been a frequent collaborator of the group this year, joining the band on stage at their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/30/glastonbury-palestine/" target="_blank">Glastonbury </a>set to 100,000 fans, singing the 2019 song <i>Arabesque</i>. She recently released the Arabic edition of the band's new song <i>We Pray </i>and performed with Coldplay in Las Vegas. Reducing their environmental impact <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-tour-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">has been a major focus </a>of the tour, which has led them to perform in front of more than nine million people in 30 countries. The band has ensured that everything from stage construction materials to lighting to minimal private flights is done with the smallest carbon footprint possible, with annual reports made available to track their efforts. <i>This is an updated story, originally published on September 23</i>