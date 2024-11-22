Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, have taken their world tour to 30 countries so far, performing in front of more than nine million. Reuters
Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, have taken their world tour to 30 countries so far, performing in front of more than nine million. Reuters

Culture

Music & On-stage

How to get Infinity tickets to Coldplay in Abu Dhabi 2025: Sale prices, seating map and avoiding resale scams

British band set to play four Zayed Sports Stadium shows in January – here's everything to know

William Mullally
William Mullally

November 22, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit