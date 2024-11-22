Coldplay are set to play an unprecedented four stadium shows in the UAE in January. AP
Coldplay are set to play an unprecedented four stadium shows in the UAE in January. AP

Culture

Music & On-stage

Coldplay announce $20 Infinity tickets for Abu Dhabi shows

Discounted passes will be available at noon on Friday

William Mullally
William Mullally

November 22, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit