Coldplay announce $20 Infinity tickets for Abu Dhabi shows

Discounted<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank"> tickets for Coldplay</a>'s four January shows at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium will be released on Friday. Priced at $20 and only available in pairs, the so-called Infinity tickets will be available at noon GST on the band's website. The exact seat locations are a surprise until the tickets are picked up at the box office on concert day, and assigned randomly across the 45,000-capacity venue. Before selling out, tickets for standard seating were priced at Dh195 ($53) and general admission standing was Dh395. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/04/coldplay-chris-martin-falls-stage-melbourne-concert/" target="_blank">Coldplay</a>, supported by Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/18/concerts-events-uae/" target="_blank">will bring their ongoing Music of the Sphere Tour to the UAE</a> capital on January <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/coldplay-abu-dhabi-fourth-show-tickets/" target="_blank">9</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-tour-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">11</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/25/coldplay-tickets-abu-dhabi-second-show/" target="_blank">12 </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/25/coldplay-tickets-abu-dhabi-third-show/" target="_blank">14</a>. Organisers added that these are the final tickets that will be released for the series of concerts. Unlike previously released tickets, which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/the-emotional-highs-and-lows-of-spending-three-days-trying-for-coldplay-abu-dhabi-tickets/" target="_blank">went on sale in September</a>, Infinity tickets can only be collected in person with a current photo ID, confirmation number and the credit card used for purchase. Resale and transfer are prohibited upon which the tickets will be cancelled without refund. The band released their latest album, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/04/coldplay-moon-music-review-album/" target="_blank"><i>Moon Music</i></a>, in October. The British band started their Infinity tickets programme several years ago to make their concerts more accessible, particularly for fans who can't afford high prices for top seats. Prices for Infinity tickets always vary, alternating between $20, €20 and £20 depending on the location, and they are always sold two at a time. Tickets for Coldplay concerts have become increasingly difficult to obtain for fans, particularly on their current tour. The Music of the Spheres World Tour has sold 10 million tickets globally since it began in March 2022. Official ticket sale numbers have not yet been released for Coldplay's Abu Dhabi shows. But the combined concerts are expected to be one of the biggest music events in the UAE's history, with up to 180,000 fans attending over the four days. Organisers have said that no additional tickets will be released for the shows, so this is the final opportunity to get tickets. Purchasing tickets via resale vendors is discouraged, as tickets will only be available through the ticket seller's app 72 hours before the shows, with no printed or emailed tickets accepted. According to Ticketmaster, tickets will be invalid if bought through reseller sites including Stubhub, Dubizzle, GrintaHub and Stubhub. Dubizzle has said that selling Coldplay tickets is banned on its service. “Dubizzle does not permit the sale of Coldplay tickets on our platform,” a representative told <i>The National</i>. "Any ad attempting to sell such tickets will be immediately rejected. We are committed to maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace for all users."