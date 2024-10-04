The 10-song album receives a three out of five by The National. Photo: Anna Lee
The 10-song album receives a three out of five by The National. Photo: Anna Lee

Culture

Music & On-stage

Coldplay's Moon Music: Track-by-track review of new album

Group's 10th offering has uplifting anthems made for stadiums, but is far from their best

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

October 04, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit