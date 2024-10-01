Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin will be performing live in Abu Dhabi on four nights. AP
Top 63 concerts and events coming to the UAE

From comedy to music and dance to drama, this year's events season offers an eclectic mix

Saeed Saeed
October 01, 2024

