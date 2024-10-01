Top 63 concerts and events coming to the UAE

Rock, rap, opera, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/20/eight-shows-to-see-at-dubai-opera-from-beethovens-symphony-no-9-to-sophie-ellis-bextor/" target="_blank">ballet and classical music </a>concerts are some of the performances coming soon to the UAE. A host of big names and star attractions from around the world will be taking centre stage, from hip-hop superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/18/eminem-abu-dhabi-f1-concert/" target="_blank">Eminem</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/25/maroon-5-f1-after-race-concert/" target="_blank"> </a>and DJ Peggy Gou to restagings of <i>Romeo and Juliet </i>and <i>Singin' In the Rain.</i> Arena shows by classical music stars Ludovico Einaudi and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/08/classical-pianist-lang-lang-disney/" target="_blank">Lang Lang </a>are also in the cards, in addition to comedy gigs by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/28/nigel-ng-uncle-roger-dubai/" target="_blank">Nigel Ng</a> and Ben Elton. The year is set to wrap up with a New Year's Eve gala concert by Lionel Richie, before next year begins with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/coldplay-abu-dhabi-fourth-show-tickets/" target="_blank">Coldplay's four stadium shows</a> in Abu Dhabi. Here, <i>The National</i> rounds up the best live events coming up. The American RnB singer is the latest residency act at the stylish jazz venue Q's Bar and Lounge. In addition to original tracks, her set will take on jazz standards and favourites from the RnB songbook. <i>Wednesday to Sunday, 7pm to 1am; prices begin from Dh250 minimum spend per person</i> English musician and children's author Tom Fletcher's interactive show is for the little ones, based on his <i>Who’s in Your Book? </i>series. During this musical, the performers soon discover they are not alone, as a little monster wants to join them along with his friends. Fans can expect comedy, dance and music as they learn about the joy of books and friendship along the way. <i>Show starts at 6pm on October 4 and 10am and 2pm on October 5; tickets start at Dh140</i> The British-Indian comedian made his name in the late 1990s and has since appeared on popular UK panel shows such as<i> Taskmaster</i>, <i>8 out of 10 Cats</i> and <i>The Russell Howard Hour</i>. He also performed on the comedy special <i>Live at the Apollo</i>. <i>Show starts at 9.30pm; tickets from Dh195</i> The Malaysian comedian behind the viral YouTube food critic Uncle Roger makes his debut Middle Eastern performance in Dubai. Ng's pedigree also extends to the stage having won the Best Newcomer Award at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. <i>Show starts at 9.30pm; tickets from Dh195</i> The impact of the American jazz pianist and composer will be heard on stage and screen. In addition to releasing a number of seminal albums including 1994’s <i>Introducing Brad Mehldau</i> and 2019’s Grammy Award-winning <i>Finding Gabriel, </i>Mehldau also contributed compositions to films <i>Eyes Wide Shut </i>and <i>Ma Femme Est Une Actrice.</i> <i>Show starts at 9.30pm; tickets from Dh195</i> The world-renowned Imperial Ice Stars returns to the Cultural Foundation with its multi-award-winning show. Renowned figure skating director Tony Mercer will bring his choreography to Tchaikovsky's beloved<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/20/as-swan-lake-opens-at-dubai-opera-we-meet-the-man-behind-it-all/" target="_blank"><i>Swan Lake</i></a><i>, </i>as he reimagines the classic love story, but on ice. <i>Show starts at 8pm on October 11 and noon and 2pm on October 12; tickets start at Dh175</i> The Lebanese pop star returns to Dubai for another hit-filled set of songs ranging from new album <i>Ana Sekketen </i>to fan favourites <i>Betmoun</i>, <i>Ya Reit</i> and <i>Kermalek</i>. Joining her is Egyptian singer Tamser Ashor. <i>Show starts at 9pm, tickets from Dh150</i> The popular Saudi Arabian singer and composer will perform at Etihad Arena. Fans can expect to hear plenty of hits from his five-decade career, such as <i>Tetnafasek Denyaay,</i> <i>Tanakud </i>and <i>Yabn Elawadem.</i> <i>Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh395</i> The rockers return to the UAE for the first time since 2015. Back with new album, <i>Happenings, </i>and swag of anthems including <i>Club Foot</i>,<i> L.S.F </i>and <i>Fire, </i>the group are set to perform their first Dubai arena show after having played at the outdoor Blended Festival in 2015 and the Seven Stadiums three years prior. <i>Doors open 8pm, tickets from Dh295</i> A new ballet staging of Shakespeare's masterpiece from acclaimed choreographer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/benjamin-millepied-and-philip-glass-ballet-collaboration-to-debut-at-dubai-opera-1.69683" target="_blank"> Benjamin Millepied</a>, known for his work on the Academy Award-winning film <i>Black Swan,</i> this show<i> c</i>ombines cinema, dance and theatre, with the production set to the original score composed by Sergei Prokofiev. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh330</i> Abu Dhabi Classics begins its latest batch of shows with an elegant evening of classic ballet. Split in two parts, the first half of the show blends narrative with the designs of French fashion house Balmain, while the second part is a selection of ballet masterpieces and crowd favourites. <i>Show starts at 8pm; from Dh100</i> The DJ and producer will be bringing his Holo show to Dubai Expo City, which combines music with 3D holographic projections, to the Mena region for the first time. It will be part of the Gitex Global event. <i>Doors open at 7.30pm; from Dh175</i> The rapper will showcase his enduring run of hits in his biggest Dubai show to date. Expect to hear hits including <i>Dip, Rack City</i> and <i>Taste</i>, and perhaps even UAE-inspired song <i>Dubai Drip</i>. Released in 2019 the song uses the emirate as a metaphor for living your best life. <i>Show starts at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh145</i> A little more than year since their last sold show in Abu Dhabi, the Backstreet Boys are back for an encore helping of their greatest hits. Expect a two-hour show featuring crowd favourites <i>Larger than Life</i> and <i>Everybody (Backstreet's Back)</i>, as well as tracks from their last 2019 release <i>DNA</i>. <i>Doors open at 7pm; from Dh325</i> Behind hits <i>Back For Good</i> and <i>Patience</i>, Take That is one of the UK's most successful acts, with more than 15 chart-topping singles to their name. They return to the UAE on the back of their latest release, <i>This Life, </i>which came out last year and<i> </i>features the singles <i>Windows </i>and <i>Brand New Sun.</i> <i>Doors open at 6pm; from Dh299</i> The British-Sri Lankan comic is a star on stage and screen, with sold-out tours across the UK as well as his own television variety shows <i>The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan</i> and <i>The Ranganation.</i> <i>Show starts at 8pm, tickets from Dh195</i> The Italian trio, who describe their music as “opera”, consists of baritone Gianluca Ginoble, tenor Piero Barone and tenor Ignazio Boschetto. Since arriving on the scene in 2010, Il Volo has performed with some of the world's top artists, including Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion and Placido Domingo. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh380</i> Petrosyn and his accompanying musicians will pay homage to Aznavour as they perform the beloved French singer's most famous songs. The show is part of Petrosyan's Tour d’Amour, dedicated to the troubadour whose songs have left their mark on generations. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start at Dh160</i> The star DJ will perform as part of the opening of night of the Dubai superclub. The open-air venue at the Dubai Harbour will offer panoramic views of the city’s skyline and regular performances by the world’s biggest DJs. On that score, booking Calvin Harris as your opening act is a great start with the Scottish artist responsible for a string of dance hits including his <i>What You Came For </i>and <i>Outside</i>. <i>Doors open at 6pm; tickets start at Dh1,000</i> Known for her chart-topping hits in the 2000s, the British singer kept fans entertained during the pandemic in 2020 with her Kitchen Disco series, where she performed from her UK home with her family. As a result of the viral fame, Ellis-Bextor cemented her resurgence by releasing a greatest hits album and a new single called <i>Hypnotized</i>. When her song <i>Murder on the Dance Floor</i> was featured in last year's film <i>Saltburn</i>, the single climbed the charts once again, leading to Ellis-Bextor reportedly working on a new album. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh290</i> American comedian Matt Rife will make his regional debut in Abu Dhabi. Known for his 2023 Netflix special <i>Natural Selection</i>, Rife was also part of the cast of US sketch show <i>Wild 'n Out </i>and was a guest on the hit comedy series <i>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</i>. <i>Doors open at 6pm; from Dh295</i> Visitors can experience the return of the award-winning ensemble as the flamenco performance returns to the region. The show is held in partnership with Solana, Fever and Teatro Real de Madrid, the leading performing arts institution in Spain. <i>Show starts at 5.30pm and 8pm on November 1 and 5.30pm on November 2; tickets start at Dh120</i> The opulent musical is a stage adaptation of the 1899 Urdu novel by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. It is a romantic story set in Lucknow and features a score by Bollywood composer Khayyam Saab. The show stars Indian singer Pratibha Singh Baghel. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh299</i> A celebration of the maestro, this performance features world-renowned pianist Simon Tedeschi embodying <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2021/09/16/how-30-seconds-of-mozart-can-help-epilepsy-sufferers/" target="_blank">Mozart </a>as he joins a string quintet for an intimate exploration of his most cherished works. <i>Shows starts at 8pm; tickets start at Dh89</i> Besides winning Olivier and Tony Awards for <i>Miss Saigon</i>, Salonga is perhaps best known for providing the singing voices for two Disney princesses – Jasmine in <i>Aladdin </i>(1992) and Fa Mulan in <i>Mulan</i> (1998) and <i>Mulan 2 </i>(2004). Hailing from the Philippines, the singer has also performed in some of the biggest theatre productions around the world, including <i>Les Miserables</i> and <i>Once on This Island</i>. <i>Showtime is 7.30pm; tickets from Dh150; coca-cola-arena.com</i> The two-time Oscar winner is a prolific composer, having worked on the music scores for nearly 200 films. That includes multi-award-winning <i>Slumdog Millionaire</i> and dozens of Bollywood movies, including the acclaimed <i>Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India</i> in 2001 and war drama <i>Pippa</i> last year<i>.</i> <i>Doors open at 6.30pm; from Dh100</i> The Lebanese-Armenian pianist and composer annual Dubai Opera shows are a perennial sell out. He returns to one of his favourite venues with another trademark event fusing Arabic and Greek music traditions. He will be joined by some of Greece's most esteemed musicians, including clarinettist Thanassis Vassilopoulos, violinist Thanos Giouletzis and Andreas Karantinis on bouzouki <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh330</i> Regarded as one of Asia’s top international orchestras, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will make its debut UAE performance as part of Abu Dhabi Classics. Joining them is the Korean-American violinist Sarah Chang, who will play under the baton of Dutch conductor Jaap van Zweden. The programme includes a rendition of <i>The Violin Concerto in D minor</i> by Jean Sibelius, as well as Dmitri Shostakovich’s acclaimed <i>Symphony Nr. 5 in D minor</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; from Dh100</i> Beats and strings will come together as a 30-piece orchestra recreates the club anthems released by celebrated dance label Ministry of Sound. <i>Show starts at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh199</i> The popular Punjabi singer, who made history as the first Indian artist to perform on <i>The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon</i> in June, will perform in the UAE capital this November, as part of his coming Dil-Luminati Tour. Known for his theatrical live shows, he also has performed at Coachella in addition to running successful tours in both North America and the UK. <i>Doors open at 6:30pm; ticket prices to be announced soon</i> Known as one of the kings of Arabic romantic ballads, Lebanese crooner and composer Marwan Khoury is renowned for his own hits such as <i>Kel El Qasayed</i> (All the Poems) and <i>Khedni Ma'ak</i> (Take Me With You), as well those written for others, including Carole Samaha's <i>Itla' Fiyee </i>(Look at Me) and Nawal Al Zohgbi’s<i> Tia</i>. He will be supported by compatriot, the singer and poet Abeer Nehme. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295</i> Emerging from Kuwait in 1991, Miami Band were a breath of fresh air in the Khaleeji pop market. Their debut single <i>Saboha </i>and 1997 album <i>Sheiluha Sheilha</i> are still regarded as milestones for the scene with their slick western pop-style arrangements and energetic tempos. Still rocking nearly 30 years later, they are back with new single <i>Hamdullah w Chefnakom</i>, which also happens to be the official anthem of Abu Dhabi entertainment destination Yas Island. They are joined by Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad, known for summer hits <i>Sayrena Ya Dounia </i>and <i>Ya Layaly.</i> <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh195</i> Based on the 2001 best-selling colourful novel by Yann Martel, the stage adaptation follows a shipwrecked 16-year-old boy's adventures on a lifeboat with four animals, including a Royal Bengal tiger, as companions. Featuring stunning visuals and puppetry, the production has been performed in New York's Broadway and London's West End. <i>Evening, afternoon and matinee shows available; from Dh250</i> The Grammy and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/01/08/golden-globes-celebrity-reactions/" target="_blank">Golden Globe</a>-nominated artist will be back in Dubai to headline his first show at Coca-Cola Arena. Expect to hear hits including <i>Black and Yellow</i> as well as his perennially popular <i>Furious 7</i> ballad <i>See You Again</i>. <i>Show starts at 8pm; Tickets from Dh199</i> The classical music star will play songs from films produced by the Walt Disney Company, with decades of songs ranging from 1937 classic<i> Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs</i> to <i>Encanto</i> from 2021. The concert comes on the back of the Chinese pianist's latest album <i>The Disney Book.</i> <i>Doors open at 7pm; from Dh195</i> Sza, 21 Savage and Yeat are performing at this year’s festival, which returns after the success of last year’s inaugural event. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/11/11/2024-grammy-nominations-list/" target="_blank">Grammy Award winner</a> Sza has collaborated with the likes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/11/20/kendrick-lamar-review-abu-dhabi-f1-gets-the-hip-hop-spectacle-it-deserves/" target="_blank">Kendrick Lamar</a>, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Rihanna, while British rapper 21 Savage and US rapper Yeat will both be making their debuts in the region. <i>Timings to be announced soon; from Dh295</i> The singer is a star of the Brazilian pop and samba music scene, selling more than 15 million albums and winning four Latin Grammy awards. She released <i>Portas</i>, her first album in a decade, in 2021. <i>Doors open at 7pm; from Dh220</i> One of the most influential acts in British hip-hop, the Streets are a long-running project led by rapper/producer Mike Skinner. After gaining popularity in the grime and garage underground, the act had breakthrough global success with hits <i>Dry Your Eyes</i> and <i>Fit but You Know It </i>in the mid-2000s. <i>Show starts at 8pm; Tickets from Dh250</i> Set in a pivotal period of Hollywood history when silent film began making way for talking pictures, the musical – it is based on the 1952 Oscar-nominated film – follows the lives of two silent film stars as they navigate their career amid industry changes that could stop their rise. As well as being a potent drama<i>, Singin' the Rain</i> is known for its celebrated score featuring the title track, <i>Good Morning </i>and <i>Make 'em Laugh.</i> <i>Evening and matinee performances; tickets from D450</i> American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims will be taking the stage alongside South Korean DJ and singer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/05/05/louvre-abu-dhabi-manuel-rabate/" target="_blank"> Peggy Gou</a> to begin this year's after-race concert series at Etihad Park. Swims broke through in 2019 with a cover of Michael Jackson's <i>Rock With You</i> before <i>Lose Control </i>hit the top of the charts, while Gou experienced mainstream success last year with the song<i> (It Goes Like) Nanana</i>. <i>Access to all concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> The American pop group will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/25/maroon-5-f1-after-race-concert/" target="_blank">play second in the after-race concert</a> series at Etihad Park on December 6. Formed in 2002 from the ashes of their previous group, the Britpop-sounding Kara's Flowers (featuring four of the band's six members, including lead singer Adam Levine), Maroon 5 has been a mainstay in the charts courtesy of singles such as <i>This Love</i>, <i>Harder to Breathe</i> and <i>Moves Like Jagger</i>, showcasing a breadth of influences ranging from funk to rock. <i>Access to all concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> Italian duo Tale of Us are bringing their immersive stage show, <i>Afterlife</i>, featuring electronic music along with innovative lighting design and visuals to the UAE capital this December. The show also features artists including Layla Benitez, Rebuke and Cassian, as well as two special performances: MRAK presents We Don't Follow<i> </i>and Anyma's Genesys. <i>Timings to be announced soon; from Dh295</i> Kickstarting Korea Season 2024 will be performances by SB Circle, a quartet comprising of bassist Seo Young-do, drummer Christian Moran, saxophonist Shin Hyun-pil and gayageum player Park Kyung-so. They will be joined by Coreyah, which has pioneered a new style of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/31/black-pink-world-tour-film-review/" target="_blank">Korean music</a> that blends genres of contemporary ethnic and popular sounds while still maintaining the distinctive characteristics of traditional Korean instruments. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start at Dh75</i> Nicknamed “the Caesar of Arabic songs” and "Iraq's ambassador to the world", Kadim Al Sahir is one of the most successful singers from the Arab region, releasing music since the 1980s. Fans can expect to hear classics such as <i>Ana Wa Laila</i> (Me and Laila), <i>Ha Habibi</i> and <i>Dhomni Ala Sadrak</i>. He will be joined by Syrian singer George Wassouf, the veteran Syrian singer known for hits <i>Sehert El Leil </i>and <i>El Hawa Sultan</i>. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets start at Dh195</i> Since returning to the stage after a 15-year hiatus in 2019, stand-up comic and author Ben Elton has been enjoying himself on the road and will now make his regional debut performance in Abu Dhabi. The Authentic Stupidity tour has him poking fun at society's ills, particularly the advancement of artificial intelligence. <i>Doors open at 6.30pm; tickets start at Dh295</i> The hip-hop superstar is the third headline act of the four-night Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concert series. He returns to Abu Dhabi on the back of this year's new album <i>The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)</i>, which topped the charts in the US and UK. <i>Access to all concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> The Italian a capella choir has gained fame for their unique style of blending vocal harmonies and rhythms from various musical genres. They have performed worldwide, including at multiple shows in Dubai. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start at Dh75</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/04/23/muse-to-perform-at-2024-abu-dhabi-f1-grand-prix-after-race-concert/" target="_blank">Muse will perform the race day</a> concert as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It will be the second time the group has performed as part of the concert series, having made their regional debut on Yas Island in 2013. Fans can expect to hear classic hits from the group's 25 years in the business, but also some of the tracks from their latest 2022 album, <i>The Will of the People</i>. <i>Access to all concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders</i> Dubai street-culture and music festival Sole DXB will showcase some of the biggest hip-hop acts as well as host talks, workshops, footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts. The full line up will be revealed soon. <i>Tickets and timings will be announced soon</i> The Puerto Rican performer, who has experienced sustained success since his initial breakthrough as part of the so-called “Latin explosion” of the late 1990s, will be returning to Dubai as part of his continuing world tour. The set list will include a number of his biggest hits, including<i> Livin' La Vida Loca </i>and <i>She Bangs</i>, in addition to songs from his newest album. <i>Tickets and timings will be announced soon</i> After selling out Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena last year, Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams returns to the UAE as part of his So Happy It Hurts world tour. Backed by a rocking band, Adams will play a bunch of hits including <i>Run to You</i>, <i>Summer of '69 </i>and<i> Heaven.</i> <i>Doors open at 9.15pm; from Dh199</i> The <i>I’m Outta Love</i> singer will take to the stage as part of the World Tennis League. With a pop career that has spanned more than two decades, her hits include <i>Sick and Tired</i>, <i>Left Outside Alone</i> and <i>One Day in Your Life</i>. <i>Doors open at 9.15pm; tickets from Dh249</i> The <i>Lonely</i>,<i> I Wanna Love You</i> and <i>Right Now (Na Na Na) </i>singer is returning for the third season of the World Tennis League, which will be running from December 19 to 22 in Abu Dhabi. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/akon-now-officially-owns-his-own-city-that-will-be-run-entirely-on-his-own-cryptocurrency-akoin-1.964739" target="_blank">Akon </a>was also a key part of last year's tournament concert series. <i>Tickets and timings will be announced soon</i> The winner of the second season of <i>Pilipinas Got Talent </i>is kicking off his Duet of Dreams world tour in Dubai. Known for his impressive ability to sing in both baritone and mezzo-soprano, he will perform original songs including a Christmas number. He will be joined by a special guest, cellist Jodok Cello. <i>Doors open at 8pm; starts from Dh99</i> The "Prince of Arab Singing", who has enjoyed an illustrious 40-year career, will bring his famed balladry to Dubai. Shaker describes his music as a halfway point between tradition and modernity and scored hits with <i>Nesyanak Sa'ab Akid</i> and <i>Keda Bardo Ya Amar</i>. <i>Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295</i> Say goodbye to 2024 and ring in the new year with the celebrated Italian opera star. Bocelli is no stranger to the UAE, having already performed in the country several times. He has an extensive catalogue of music, including his biggest hits <i>Time to Say Goodbye</i>, <i>The Prayer</i> and <i>Ave Maria</i>. <i>Tickets and timings will be announced soon</i> Dubai revellers will say goodbye to the year with <i>Hello </i>singer Lionel Richie. The Grammy Award-winning pop star will perform at Atlantis, The Palm’s annual New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. Attendees will have the chance to celebrate the beginning of 2025 with the singer performing a collection of the greatest hits from both his solo and The Commodores catalogue, including <i>All Night Long</i>, <i>Dancing in the Ceiling</i>, <i>Penny Lover</i> and <i>Sail On</i>. <i>Doors open at 6pm; dinner packages tickets begin from Dh295</i> The British band will return to the UAE with their Music of the Spheres World Tour for four stadium shows in the capital. They will be the first concerts at the nearly 45,000-capacity Zayed Sports Stadium since 2008, when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/george-michael-and-alicia-keys-in-concert-1.558591" target="_blank">George Michael and Alicia Keys</a> rocked the venue. After selling out all of his previous shows at Dubai Opera, Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi returns to the UAE for his biggest show to date. His haunting compositions, which can be best described as minimal, not only helped him build a successful solo career, but also afforded him the opportunity to score numerous Italian films in the 1980s, before landing international gigs, including 2011's French blockbuster <i>The Intouchables</i> and 2020 Oscar winner <i>Nomadland.</i> <i>Doors open at 6pm; from Dh250</i> The veteran American punk rock bands will make their Middle East debut in a purpose-built open-air concert venue that will host up to 30,000 people. Expect to hear three decades' worth of Green Day hits, including <i>Holiday</i>, <i>Boulevard of Broken Dreams</i> and <i>Longview</i>. The Offspring also has an extensive catalogue of tracks, including the 1998 hit <i>Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),</i> as well as early favourites <i>Come Out and Play </i>and <i>Self Esteem.</i> <i>Doors open at 5pm; from Dh445</i> The American RnB trio will perform as the open-air Saadiyat Nights event returns for a second year. The Grammy-winning group are known for hits <i>One Sweet Day</i>, <i>I'll Make Love to You</i> and <i>End of the Road</i>. <i>Tickets and timings will be announced soon</i> The American rockers' UAE fan base is getting bigger. After an intimate sold-out show at Hard Rock Cafe Dubai in 2022, Cas will bring their cinematic sounds to Coca-Cola Arena as they perform songs from new album <i>Xs.</i> <i>Show starts at 9pm, tickets from Dh295</i> The Egyptian pianist and composer is synonymous with some of the greatest Egyptian films, including 1984's <i>Lailat al-Qabd Ala Fatima</i> (The night they arrested Fatima) and 1994’s <i>The Terrorist</i>, which were pan-Arab hits. He will bring his celebrated compositions to Saadiyat Nights. <i>Tickets and timings will be announced soon</i>