Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena looks ahead after sold-out Rashed Al Majed concerts

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena resumed its concert programme on Thursday with the first of two sold-out performances by Rashed Al Majed, marking the Abu Dhabi venue’s first major show since the Iran war disrupted live events in February.

More than 13,000 fans flocked to the Yas Island venue to see the Bahraini-Saudi singer, one of Khaleeji music’s most enduring names, with a second date added for Saturday after strong demand.

The return reflects continued confidence in the UAE’s music and wider cultural live events sector as it regains its footing.

Dubai Opera returned to concert programming last month with Dubai: The Rhythm of Life, featuring Lebanese singer Yara, Iraqi performer Mahmoud Al Turky, and Syrian artist Mouhamad Khairy.

Abu Dhabi’s Space42 Arena also hosted sold-out concerts by Hussain Al Jassmi and Ahmed Saad as part of Eid Al Fitr celebrations in March, with two more high-profile shows scheduled to follow: Egyptian singer Tamer Ashour on May 16 and revered Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir on May 28 as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations.

“The response has been extremely encouraging,” Marcus Osborne, general manager of Etihad Arena, tells The National.

“This is an important and positive moment for Etihad Arena and for Abu Dhabi’s wider live-events sector. Staging a major concert now shows that live entertainment continues to move forward with confidence in the UAE.”

Al Majed is a natural artist for that moment of reopening, Osborne adds. Known to fans as the “Sinbad of Arabic song”, he has built one of the Gulf’s most recognisable catalogues across more than four decades, with songs that have become staples of Khaleeji pop, national occasions and cultural celebrations.

“He is one of the most important names in Khaleeji music, with a deep emotional connection to audiences across the region,” Osborne says.

“It tells us that people are ready to come together again for meaningful cultural and musical experiences. These are the moments that live events are built around: shared energy, connection and the excitement of seeing a major artist perform live.”

The venue aims to keep that momentum going by adding more events to the calendar.

Those set to take the stage in the coming months include Egyptian composer Omar Khairat on June 20, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on July 18, the musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Christina Aguilera on September 25.

Linkin Park performed at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in early 2026, where concerts are now resuming after months of disruption to the UAE live-events calendar. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Osborne says the successful staging of these events resonates beyond the stage, providing work for several parts of the industry affected by the conflict.

“It is extremely important. Large-scale events are about much more than one night on stage. They support an entire ecosystem,” he says.

“Every major event brings together artists, promoters, production teams, technical suppliers, hospitality partners, transport providers, security teams, media, agencies, freelancers, and many others. When programming moves forward, it creates opportunities across the whole sector.”

That also applies to artists’ teams, with future shows at Etihad Arena to be decided on what works best for crowds in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, whose enthusiasm was heard across the arena on Thursday.

“Our focus is to keep working closely with artists, promoters, and partners to bring more world-class experiences to the capital and continue building momentum for the months and years ahead,” says Osborne.