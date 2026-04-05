Dubai Opera hosts first concert since regional conflict paused shows

Dubai Opera staged its first concert since regional conflict disrupted its season.

Titled Dubai: The Rhythm of Life, the event featured separate sets by Lebanese singer Yara, Iraqi performer Mahmoud Al Turky and Syrian artist Mouhamad Khairy, all of whom live in the UAE.

Audiences crossed the red carpet into the regal venue in Downtown Dubai, with the glimmering Burj Khalifa nearby, for a concert that felt like a statement of intent for all those involved.

For Dubai resident Ahmed Samer, from Lebanon, the show was his first concert at the venue, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

“I normally go to a lot of different Arabic concerts and I always thought that I would get to see a Dubai Opera show eventually, but this time I didn’t hesitate,” he tells The National in the lobby ahead of the show.

“I just felt like this was the right time, and no matter who was playing tonight, I just felt like I had to be there. I like all the artists performing, but for me, it was just about being with people and seeing a concert. The leadership in the UAE has done an amazing job, really, in keeping us safe so I feel, and I think many of us feel, that we can give something back by attending events that have always been part of the city.”

It was a similar instinct that drove Maher Khoukhaji, founder of concert organiser Spotlight Live Entertainment, to put the show together within two weeks and announced five days earlier.

“It began with the concept of Dubai and the UAE generally being a cultural pulse for many of us,” he says. “The country has given me so much and I have put on concerts all across the UAE in these amazing venues for so many years, so I felt like my colleagues and I needed to do something.”

Mouhamad Khairy opened the evening with a set rooted in tarab at Dubai Opera. Ruel Pableo for The National Info

All the headliners agreed on the spot, Khoukhaji adds, for an evening showcasing some of the breadth of popular Arabic music.

Syrian crooner Mouhamad Khairy began the evening with a set rooted in classical Arabic music, known as tarab, with a set including 1971's Ya Sultan by Ahmed Adaweya, alongside original works, including 2025's soulful ballad Ala Bali Hawa.

Iraqi singer Mahmoud Al Turky then upped the tempo with his signature brand of Iraqi pop powered by the traditional folk rhythmic form chobi, as heard in this year’s hit Ghatti Sha’rj and 2018’s Taal, while headliner Yara ended the evening with a breezy mix of hit songs and crowd favourites, including last year’s Ya Ghalai.

“I am a proud resident of this country and to be here performing tonight is even more special,” Khairy saidas he started his set. “Like the UAE itself, we will be resilient and I am sure there will be plenty of better days to come.”

Spotlight Live Entertainment founder Maher Khoukhaji. Ruel Pableo for The National Info

Spotlight Live Entertainment is working on more concerts, which will be announced soon, Khoukhaji confirms.

“We put on this show so people can see that you can still experience amazing cultural events here with total safety and ease, that’s the first thing,” he says. “It is also, I think, a message for many of us in the industry that you can also put on these shows and there is still demand for it, and I think you can see that is already happening with more shows from us and others coming soon.”

This is already bearing fruit, with Dubai: The Rhythm of Life kicking off the month's events calendar, including a performance by the all-female Firdaus Orchestra on Friday at Expo City Dubai, a run of stand-up comedy shows by the Laughter Factory across Abu Dhabi and Dubai venues from Friday until April 18, as well as a 1990s-themed Egyptian pop concert featuring Ehab Tawfik, Hisham Abbas and Hamid El Shaeri at Space42 Arena on Saturday.

Lebanese singer Yara performed at Dubai Opera. Ruel Pableo for The National Info

Also included in the calendar are two previously announced gigs at Dubai Opera, a concert by Canadian pianist Tony Ann on April 29 and a performance celebrating International Jazz Day on April 30.

“What is really encouraging is that all the conversations that we are having with promoters, agencies and artists. They have expressed extremely genuine solidarity with us, with our organisation,” venue head Paolo Petrocelli told The National on the eve of Saturday’s performance. “They are aware that once this conflict hopefully is over soon, it will be even more meaningful to perform here in the UAE.”