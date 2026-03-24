  • World Economic Forum postpones Saudi Arabia summit
  • Lebanon withdraws approval of Iranian ambassador
  • Philippine president declares energy emergency
  • UAE air defences engage five ballistic missiles and 17 drones
  • At least 15 fighters linked to Iraq's PMF killed in air strike
  • Iran received a message from the US on potential deal, says official
  • At least six people wounded in Israel after missile attack
  • Kuwait denies reports of scheduled power cuts
  • At least 208 children have been killed since war began, Iran says
Updated: March 24, 2026, 1:35 PM