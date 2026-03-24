- World Economic Forum postpones Saudi Arabia summit
- Lebanon withdraws approval of Iranian ambassador
- Philippine president declares energy emergency
- UAE air defences engage five ballistic missiles and 17 drones
- At least 15 fighters linked to Iraq's PMF killed in air strike
- Iran received a message from the US on potential deal, says official
- At least six people wounded in Israel after missile attack
- Kuwait denies reports of scheduled power cuts
- At least 208 children have been killed since war began, Iran says
Updated: March 24, 2026, 1:35 PM