Dubai Opera has hosted musicals, such as Singin’ in the Rain, along with ballets and concerts since opening a decade ago. Photo: Dubai Opera
Dubai Opera has hosted musicals, such as Singin’ in the Rain, along with ballets and concerts since opening a decade ago. Photo: Dubai Opera

Culture

Music & On-stage

Arrive on time, phones away: Why Dubai Opera is raising the bar on audience etiquette

Policy on punctuality and mobile use aims to bring venue into line with international counterparts, says venue boss

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

May 09, 2025