Arrive on time, phones away: Why Dubai Opera is raising the bar on audience etiquette

Latecomers to shows at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/30/2024-concerts-events-uae-calendar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/30/2024-concerts-events-uae-calendar/">Dubai Opera</a> will not be allowed to enter the auditorium until intermission, under new guidelines announced by the venue. The popular Downtown Dubai destination – known for hosting a range of performances from ballet and musicals to pop concerts – said the move is aimed at “ensuring every moment on stage is enjoyed to the fullest”. The updated policy comes with a plea for audiences to plan ahead and arrive on time. Showtimes for all performances are listed on the Dubai Opera website. “At Dubai Opera, we are committed to celebrating artistic excellence and providing each of you with the very best experience,” reads the statement released on Thursday. “To ensure that every moment on stage is enjoyed to the fullest, we have introduced a strict latecomer policy. “We are fully aware that traffic and other external factors may sometimes complicate your journey to our venue. Please know that our staff are always here to support you in every possible way. But we kindly ask for your help too by planning ahead and allowing extra time for your arrival. You help us maintain an atmosphere of respect and focus for everyone in the theatre.” Speaking to <i>The National</i>, head of Dubai Opera <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/21/working-wonders-dubai-opera-boss-on-building-bridges-between-cultures-and-nations/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/21/working-wonders-dubai-opera-boss-on-building-bridges-between-cultures-and-nations/">Paolo Petrocelli</a> said the policy aligns with international standards and follows a recent review ahead of the 2025/2026 performance season. “This decision was shaped by a combination of factors: constructive feedback from audiences and artists, international benchmarking, and a comprehensive internal review of our performance-day operations,” he said. “Our recent update to the latecomer policy is part of a broader initiative to elevate operational standards in line with leading international performing arts venues. It reflects both our organisational maturity and our deep dedication to preserving the integrity of live performance.” When asked how the new rules will apply to contemporary performances, such as the May 16 concert by Egyptian singer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/global-music-report/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/global-music-report/"> Tamer Ashour</a>, which typically do not have an intermission, Petrocelli said the policy would be adapted “based on the specific nature of each show”. Petrocelli also confirmed the venue will continue to strictly enforce its no-phone policy during performances, requiring mobile devices to remain unused throughout the show. “Despite regular pre-show reminders, our team is still too often required to intervene during performances to address mobile phone use, an action that, while necessary, can be disruptive to fellow guests and performers alike,” he added. “Out of respect for the artists and for one another, we will be implementing stricter measures to ensure that mobile phones remain silent and out of sight once a performance begins. We understand the desire to capture special moments, but we believe that the most powerful memories are not recorded. They are felt, remembered, and carried within.” Event organisers and bookers have welcomed the new policy. Shelley Frost, founder and artistic director at The Fridge – which staged the album launch of British composer Joanna Marsh at Dubai Opera in March – believes the move is long overdue. “As an audience member attending an acclaimed contemporary dance performance towards the end of last year, I witnessed more than 40 people walking in and out of the theatre within the first 30 minutes,” she said. “The constant disruption to fellow audience members and the artists on stage could not be overstated.” Frost said fewer audience distractions under the new measures should also lead to even stronger performances on stage. “From my point of view, it protects the experience of the majority who arrived on time, and it honours the thousands of hours an artist has dedicated to honing their craft,” she added. Thomas Ovesen, chief executive of All Things Live Middle East – which organised a sold-out show by Lebanese-French jazz artist Ibrahim Maalouf at Dubai Opera in November – said the strict measures reflect the evolving realities of the concert business. “It’s a brave policy, and suited to high-end, all-seated venues where late arrivals can seriously disrupt the experience for those who arrived on time,” he said. “It’s hard to say exactly how it will be received. Guests who are refused entry may be upset, perhaps even at themselves for arriving late, while those who arrive on time and avoid the disruption caused by latecomers will almost certainly enjoy the show more.” Dubai Opera, which has a capacity of 2,000, plans to communicate the new policy to customers at every stage of the purchase and arrival process. “This policy is being thoughtfully integrated into the entire audience journey – from ticket purchase and digital confirmations to on-site signage and front-of-house support,” Petrocelli explained. “Our goal is not to inconvenience, but to elevate – to create an atmosphere of attentiveness and respect that honours both the artists on stage and the audience in attendance.” Dubai Opera is set to celebrate its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/30/dubai-opera-history-placido-domingo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/30/dubai-opera-history-placido-domingo/">10th anniversary</a> next year. Petrocelli said the new policy – along with increasingly eclectic programming – reflects the venue’s growing maturity and dynamism. “This experience has enabled us to refine not only our artistic programming, but also the quality and consistency of the entire visitor experience,” he said. Frost added that venues like Dubai Opera should not be taken for granted and that maintaining their cultural significance requires audiences to take responsibility. “Dubai Opera reminds us what it means to be present,” she said. “You’re stepping into a lineage of audiences that have done this before you – across cities, languages, and eras. You are both a participant and a guardian of something enduring.”