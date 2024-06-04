Dubai Opera sets attendance record in 2023-2024 season

A record 250,000 guests attended shows at Dubai Opera during its 2023-2024 season, the highest number of people hosted by the cultural landmark in a season since it opened its doors in 2016.

More than 100 productions and 200 performances were held at the venue during the season that has just ended, spanning opera, ballet, symphonic, musicals and concerts.

Highlights included the UAE premieres of Orchestra of Teatro alla Scala, musicAeterna Orchestra and Rome Opera Ballet.

Internationally acclaimed The Phantom of the Opera also returned to Dubai Opera, with more than 30,000 guests attending its run in February. The performance was also historic as The Phantom's role was performed by an Arab lead for the first time.

British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman played the lead in the show, following in the footsteps of acclaimed British actors Michael Crawford and Anthony Warlow in donning The Phantom’s black cloak and white mask.

British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman became the first Arab to play the titular character in the Phantom of the Opera, during its Dubai run. Photo: Giulia Marangoni

Matilda the Musical also made its UAE debut at the Dubai Opera. An adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda, the hit show follows the story of a gifted girl with a vast imagination cultivated by her love of reading books. She is challenged by negligent parents and a tyrannical school headmistress.

Dubai Opera also hosted Film Music Week, which celebrates the power of film music.

“The past season has been a testament to Dubai Opera's role as a House of Cultures, and we are extremely proud to have set a new attendance record," said Paolo Petrocelli, head of Dubai Opera.

"This achievement demonstrates the growing appreciation and support for the arts in Dubai. We look forward to building on this success and providing even more extraordinary experiences for our patrons.”

Dubai Opera is the only purpose-built multi-format theatre in the city with an auditorium of 2,000 seats and a studio that can accommodate up to 250 patrons.

New shows are set to be announced on June 10, in the lead up to the 2024-2025 season, which will begin in September.