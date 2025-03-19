Egyptian singer Tamer Ashour, one of the region's many popular artists, scored a massive hit in 2024 with Haygely Mawgow3. Tamer Ashour / Instagram
Middle East and North Africa is fastest-growing music market, report says

Strong releases by popular and talented artists in the region has helped increase revenue, industry chief suggests

Saeed Saeed
March 19, 2025