Middle East and North Africa is fastest-growing music market, report says

The Middle East and North Africa is the fastest-growing region for music revenue, according to industry representatives. Revenues in the region increased by 22.8 per cent last year, making it the world’s fastest-growing territory. Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America were not far behind, recording revenue growth of 22.6 per cent and 22.5 per cent respectively. The figures have been published by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/05/31/how-the-organisation-behind-the-brit-awards-is-aiming-to-help-the-mena-music-industry/" target="_blank">International Federation of the Phonographic Industry </a>(IFPI) in its <i>Global Music Report 2025.</i> The global organisation represents the interests of the recording industry, including major record labels. The Mena region previously <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/03/23/the-middle-east-and-north-africa-is-the-music-industrys-fastest-growing-global-market/" target="_blank">led global growth in 2021</a> with a 35 per cent increase in revenue. IFPI regional director Rawan Dabbas attributes the latest growth figures to the sustained popularity of Arabic music. “There are several factors at play, mainly related to streaming. Subscription streaming – particularly paid accounts – has increased, along with ad-supported audio streaming in the region,” she tells <i>The National</i>. “When you combine that with consistently strong releases from talented and popular artists, it explains the growth we’re seeing today.” Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco are examples of this growth, Dabbas notes. She highlights the efforts in Saudi Arabia made by the Music Commission, including the inaugural Riyadh Music Week, a series of regionally-focused trade conferences, and the mega music festival <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/15/soundstorm-saudi-riyadh-review/" target="_blank">Soundstorm</a>. Meanwhile, Egypt and Morocco continue to lead the regional scene with trendsetting releases from local artists, she adds. The establishment of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/11/29/nigerian-singer-rema-and-bts-star-jungkook-top-first-official-mena-chart/" target="_blank">four new regional charts </a>by IFPI in 2023 – the Official Egypt Chart, Official Saudi Arabia Chart, Official UAE Chart and Official North Africa Chart (covering Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia) – which use streaming data from all major platforms, has provided additional insight into consumption in the region. Of the 10 most-played songs in Mena highlighted in the <i>Global Music Report 2025, </i>seven tracks were by regional artists. These include<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/20/arabic-hits-2024-elyanna-wael-jassa-saint-levant-lazaro-zeyne/" target="_blank"><i>Haygely Mawgow3</i></a><i> </i>by Egypt’s Tamer Ashour<i> </i>and Saudi singer Ayed’s hit<i> Lammah.</i> “It highlights Mena’s incredible domestic talent and the strong connection between regional artists and local audiences, driven by increasing engagement with home-grown music,” Dabbas says. “This is further supported by investments from international labels, fuelled by the region’s booming music market, cultural and government backing; and untapped revenue potential.” Looking ahead, IFPI’s focus in Mena will be copyright protection and fair compensation for artists. “This includes strengthening public performance and broadcast rights to ensure artists are properly compensated when their music is played in commercial spaces and on air,” Dabbas says. “We are also focused on establishing the right chart frameworks to celebrate and promote their work, providing accurate and transparent data that reflects music consumption in the region. “By working closely with industry stakeholders, we aim to create a sustainable ecosystem where Mena artists can thrive, grow their audiences, and build lasting careers in music.”