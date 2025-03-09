Lady Gaga has been putting out music for almost two decades since her debut in 2008. AP Photos
All of Lady Gaga’s albums ranked, from Mayhem to The Fame Monster

Her discography showscases a restless spirit enthralled with genres young and old

Saeed Saeed
March 09, 2025