Coldplay singer Chris Martin falls through hole in stage at Melbourne concert: 'That will be a YouTube moment'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/04/coldplay-moon-music-review-album/" target="_blank">Chris Martin</a>, lead singer of the British band <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank">Coldplay</a>, fell into a hole on stage during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. The mishap occurred during the fourth and final night of the popular group's sold-out series of shows at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne as part of its ongoing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/coldplay-abu-dhabi-fourth-show-tickets/" target="_blank">Music of the Spheres world tour</a>. Martin, 47, was walking across the stage and pointing to different signs and flags in the audience at the time of the accident, addressing the crowd with warm greetings as he tumbled backwards. "Brazil, we welcome you. Happy birthday to you; happy anniversary to you. Welcome from India, we welcome you," Martin said before the fall. The singer tumbled with his arms widely extended, eliciting gasps from the audience. He emerged only seconds later seemingly unharmed and with a microphone still in hand. "That was, uh, not planned. Thank you for catching me, so much," he said to an unseen stage worker in the hole. "That was almost a YouTube moment," he added, before correcting himself. "That probably will be a YouTube moment ... I did not know that hole was there." Martin was then checked over by a staff member, though he asserted that he was "OK, thank you". Martin is not the only pop star to tumble into a hole on stage during a concert as of late. American singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/01/09/olivia-rodrigo-celebrates-anniversary-of-drivers-license-release/" target="_blank">Olivia Rodrigo</a>, 21, fell into a hole at a Melbourne show of her own at a different venue. The <i>Vampire </i>singer also was unharmed, joking with fans: "Where was I?". Martin and the rest of Coldplay members are set to continue their current tour across Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks. The band is set for a four-run series of shows at Accord Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park starting on Wednesday, followed by three shows at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand beginning November 11. The group will then play four <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/25/uae-concerts-eminem-coldplay-ed-sheeran/" target="_blank">record-breaking shows</a> at Zayed National Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 9 to 14. The series of shows are set to be the biggest yet for the popular group, which has returned several times over the years to the UAE.