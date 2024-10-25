Coldplay to Ed Sheeran: Timeline of the UAE's biggest concerts and performances

When <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/25/coldplay-tickets-abu-dhabi-third-show/" target="_blank">Coldplay</a> play to an estimated 160,000 across four shows at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/07/zayed-sports-city-coldplay/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium</a> in January, the British group will claim the record for the largest open-air concerts in the UAE. Like everything in music, however, all achievements don’t exist in a vacuum. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank">Coldplay’s</a> anticipated achievement comes on the back of more than two decades' worth of milestones by an eclectic range of acts, all playing their part in showcasing the vitality of the UAE's live events sector. Here are 11 important concerts that sowed the seeds for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/19/coldplay-concerts-uae-abu-dhabi-dubai-history/" target="_blank">Coldplay’s</a> triumphant return. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/remembering-george-michael-from-teen-idol-to-mercurial-pop-icon-1.216840" target="_blank">George Michael</a> showed that Zayed Sports City Stadium has the capacity to host blockbuster concerts. The show concluded what was meant to be his final world tour with more than 30,000 grabbing tickets to see the former Wham! singer live. Those arriving early were able to see Alicia Keys in the support slot. Michael delivered a crowd-warming 19-song set beginning with <i>Waiting</i> and <i>Fast Love </i>before ending with<i> Careless Whisper</i> and <i>Freedom 90</i>. It was a momentous gig, not short of hits and drama. Bieber's UAE debut was a two-night stand at the Sevens Stadium, where more than 30,000 shrieking fans saw him perform a tight, hit-filled set. The second show was particularly memorable when an overzealous fan – a youth in a white shirt and jeans –<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/justin-bieber-grabbed-by-desperate-fan-on-stage-in-dubai-1.313182" target="_blank"> stormed the stage</a> and grabbed an unsuspecting Bieber from behind. As <i>The National</i> reported at the time: "Security guards tussled with the offender, who pushed the piano off its hinges, and it clattered onto the stage, rendering it unplayable for the remainder of the show." Being a good sport, Bieber returned and finished with a rousing encore featuring the hits <i>Boyfriend</i> and <i>Baby</i>. The following day, Bieber tweeted: "Dubai. Nothing stops the show." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/rihanna-thrills-fans-at-abu-dhabis-du-arena-1.294326" target="_blank">Ri-Ri </a>returned to Abu Dhabi as part of her Diamonds World Tour and delivered a brisk 90-minute set to 40,000, split between the dance-heavy tracks from her then-new album <i>Unapologetic</i> and omnipresent hits including <i>Please Don’t Stop the Music</i> and <i>Only Girl</i>. <i>The National</i> highlighted the interactive production in its review, writing: “The opening section was dedicated to the decadence of the tracks <i>Unapologetic, Numb</i> and <i>Pour It Up</i>, all amplified by the backing of LED visuals of lavish jewellery and extravagant Roman archways. <i>Jump</i> had all the drama of a WWE bout, with fire cannons going off during each chorus, while <i>Rockstar </i>was backed up by kitschy images of a Rihanna-headlined horror movie.” The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/the-rolling-stones-thrill-abu-dhabi-1.254346" target="_blank">Rolling Stones</a> proved there was plenty of fire left in the tank when they made their Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi. Arriving on stage to the sound of tribal drumming, the Stones launched into <i>Start Me Up</i> for their opening number. The 35,000 fans delighted in a rare rendition of the funk-inspired <i>Emotional Rescue</i>, while the irrepressible frontman Mick Jagger kept peppering his banter with Arabic phrases such as “shukran jazeelan” (thank you very much) and “kaifa halek?” (how are you?). The best moment was when he exercised his UAE knowledge by attempting to mention the seven emirates. Astonishingly, the tongue twister Umm Al Quwain got a mention, but Ajman was forgotten. Before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/02/21/most-powerful-fan-bases-swifties-potterheads-bts-army/" target="_blank">Swifties</a>, One Direction had an admirable legion of superfans called the Directioners. And 32,000 of them were on hand to see the group play their one and only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/fans-of-all-ages-looking-forward-to-one-direction-dubai-gig-1.247691" target="_blank">regional performance in Dubai</a>. Memories of the show are bittersweet following the recent death of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/17/liam-payne-cause-of-death-dubai-one-direction/" target="_blank">Liam Payne</a>. Zayn Malik suddenly left the group after a Johannesburg gig just days before the Dubai date. Nevertheless, the show rolled on with the remaining members delivering a sparkling 24-song set, with <i>What Makes You Beautiful</i> and <i>Best Song Ever</i> eliciting mass sing-alongs. Coldplay's third concert in the UAE was their biggest to date, as 40,000 watched the British group ring in the new year with a jubilant set. As <i>The National</i> declared in its review, the spectacular gig <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/review-coldplay-ring-in-2017-and-pay-tribute-to-george-michael-in-spectacular-abu-dhabi-show-1.29744" target="_blank">was the “real deal".</a> The report praised the large-scale production, featuring three stages with cutting-edge production. Lighting rigs beamed out swirls of colour, as wristbands, which were worn by more than 25,000 fans. “There were also cannons that shot lorry-loads of confetti, giant balloons, and so many fireworks that the pyro display by the Rolling Stones in 2014 seemed tame in comparison.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/review-guns-n-roses-put-on-euphoric-knockout-juggernaut-of-a-show-in-dubai-1.34483" target="_blank">Guns N' Roses </a>may have played in Abu Dhabi twice prior, but this mega Dubai show, attended by 35,000, was as close to the real deal as far as fans were concerned. Appearing as part of the blockbuster Not In This Lifetime ... Tour, the show had singer Axl Rose back in the UAE, reuniting with original members Slash and bassist Duff McKagan. <i>The National's</i> ecstatic review noted how the band performed eight songs from the 1987 seminal album <i>Appetite for Destruction</i>, including <i>Nightrain </i>and <i>Paradise City</i>. While big-name rappers, from Jay-Z to Drake, have played large shows in the UAE, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/eminem-abu-dhabi-gig-reviewed-by-a-former-superfan-did-the-rapper-live-up-to-the-hype-1.928694" target="_blank">Eminem’s gig in Abu Dhabi</a> remains the largest stand-alone concert by a hip-hop artist with up to 35,000 in attendance. Returning to the UAE capital on the back of the <i>Kamikaze</i> album, Eminem cut a relaxed figure as he tore through anthems including <i>Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady</i> and <i>Won’t Back Down</i>. As usual, Eminem brought the revered rapper Royce da 5'9" as the duo tore into the brilliant <i>Fast Lane</i> from their joint <i>Bad Meets Evil</i> side project. Until Coldplay begin their record-breaking run of concerts in Abu Dhabi in January, the British singer-songwriter holds the record for the biggest open-air concerts in the UAE. Up to 69,000 came to see Sheeran’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/01/20/ed-sheeran-in-dubai-review-pyrotechnics-musicianship-create-a-perfect-concert-formula/" target="_blank">two sold-out shows</a> at the Sevens Stadium as he transformed the mammoth space into an intimate setting for a solo performance of hits including <i>Shape of You</i> and <i>The A-Team</i>. That said, Sheeran’s production had all the bells and whistles, including a circular rotating stage, giant wraparound LED screens, and plenty of pyrotechnics. A sell-out audience of more than 15,000 watched <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/24/dave-chappelle-abu-dhabi-review/" target="_blank">Dave Chappelle</a> deliver arguably the biggest comedy show in the UAE to date. Headlining the inaugural <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/03/30/abu-dhabi-comedy-week-festival-2024/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Comedy Week</a>, the comedian's performance teased the coming Netflix special <i>The Lunatic’s Manifesto</i>. Chappelle mixed wisdom and mirth as he skewered various aspects of pop culture while making some provocative comments on the upcoming US elections. <i>The National's</i> review described the gig as “dazzling with Chappelle’s ability to twist and turn a particular premise … while at other times it was as direct as the toilet humour unheard of since high school days”. Before the Dutch composer and violinist made his UAE debut as part of the Abu Dhabi Classics concert series, it was Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli who was thought to have played the biggest classical concert in the UAE, with reportedly 11,000 people seeing him at Emirates Palace in 2009. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/03/06/andre-rieu-abu-dhabi-show/" target="_blank">Andre Rieu </a>went slightly better, enchanting 12,000 people who packed a sold-out Etihad Arena as the renowned "King of the Waltz" brought his opulent production, with a backing orchestra nearing 100 musicians.