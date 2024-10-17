Liam Payne in the UAE: Looking back at the singer's record-breaking solo concert at Global Village and more

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/17/liam-payne-death-one-direction/" target="_blank">Liam Payne </a>fans in the UAE woke up to tragic news on Thursday after he was<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/17/liam-payne-former-one-direction-member-dies-aged-31-in-pictures/" target="_blank"> found dead</a> after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/06/11/former-one-direction-star-liam-payne-and-other-celebrities-train-for-soccer-aid-2022/" target="_blank">British singer</a>, who was a member of One Direction from 2010 to 2016 before the members <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/from-one-direction-to-5-new-paths-what-zayn-malik-harry-styles-louis-tomlinson-niall-horan-and-liam-payne-have-planned-for-2021-1.1149327" target="_blank">pursued solo careers</a>, had a years-long history of both visiting and performing in the country. From 2015 to 2023, Payne performed numerous concerts and attended exclusive events in Dubai, including a concert with his former group as well as a record-breaking solo show at Global Village. To celebrate the life of Payne, here is a look back at his storied UAE performances. Before his solo career began one year later, Payne came to Dubai with his fellow One Direction members in April 2015, performing in front of 32,500 fans at the Sevens Stadium. Payne reminisced about that concert in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/how-liam-payne-found-a-new-direction-1.717943" target="_blank">his conversation with <i>The National</i></a> in 2018, saying: “You know what I remember about Dubai? We were flying there for the show and there was a sandstorm or something. So we basically had to pull the plane over in Bahrain and wait while it passed.” Payne also remarked on the physical exertion needed to perform live with the group, saying: "In an average show with One Direction, I would clock up 6km a night because of how long our stage runway was, and the fact that we were in stadiums. I measured that because I put my phone in my pocket on the step counter." Payne was one of five members of the group, which formed in 2010 when they individually auditioned for the British singing competition series <i>The X Factor</i>. Producer Simon Cowell brought together Payne with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to create a boy band, which became one of the most successful musical acts globally. In March 2018, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/nicki-minaj-liam-payne-and-k-pop-group-super-junior-to-perform-in-saudi-arabia-this-month-1.882170" target="_blank">Payne </a>performed his first solo show in UAE, entertaining visitors at Global Village, Dubai. The show attracted a record number of people for concerts held at the venue, with an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/liam-payne-to-play-free-gig-in-dubai-1.712268" target="_blank">estimated 110,000 </a>showing up. During the concert, Payne performed some of his most popular songs including <i>Bedroom Floor</i> and <i>Strip That Down</i>. Some fans arrived hours before the doors opened at 4pm and waited another five hours until the concert started. <i>The National</i>’s Saeed Saeed spoke to Payne at the time about the difficulties he found in going solo. Payne said: "I am still trying to find my feet. But when I used to go on stage with 1D, at the start I was nervous. Then, after a while, it was the same 22 songs every day in different places ... you become 22 and 23 years old and you are still singing this song from when you were 17. "It just feels weird, and I'm sure every artist would say that. Now I am back doing it again, and doing what I love to do." A year later in March 2019, Payne <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/little-mix-rita-ora-and-liam-payne-a-look-at-dubai-s-global-teacher-prize-concert-1.840131" target="_blank">returned to Dubai</a> to perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. It was to celebrate the Global Teacher Prize in a concert that also included Little Mix and Rita Ora. During his set, Payne played some of his solo songs but also delighted One Direction fans with a performance of the band’s song <i>Little Things</i>. He also ended his set performing some acoustic ballads, which showcased his vocal range and abilities. Payne returned in December 2019 to perform a free concert alongside Jorja Smith in Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Payne’s most recent official visit came in January last year. However, it wasn't to perform. Instead, he attended a star-studded opening of the restaurant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/01/21/kendall-jenner-liam-payne-and-farhan-akhtar-attend-nobu-opening-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Nobu at Atlantis The Royal</a>. Other celebrity guests included Kendall Jenner and Jonathan Cheban.