Former One Direction star Liam Payne and other celebrities train for Soccer Aid 2022

A galaxy of stars began training for the Soccer Aid For Unicef 2022 charity event, which will take place at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Former One Director star and singer Liam Payne is all set to captain the England XI in the world's biggest celebrity football match which has been raising funds for Unicef for many years.

'Homeland' and 'Billions' star Damian Lewis is among the many stars taking to the pitch this weekend for Soccer Aid, alongside rapper Aitch, YouTuber Chunkz and a number of famous football players.

The international team will be captained by track legend Usain Bolt, with actor Idris Elba helping out manager Arsene Wenger.

Since its inception in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for the humanitarian organisation, which provides aid to children worldwide.

The charity event will place on Sunday at the London Stadium from 7.30pm, UK time.

England team: Captain: Liam Payne, Tom Grennan, Lucien Laviscount, Chunkz, Aitch, David James, Mark Noble, Anita Asante, Eni Aluko, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Damian Lewis, Alex Brooker, Mo Farah, Mark Wright, David Harewood, Joe Cole, Teddy Sheringham, Fara Williams. Managers: Harry Redknapp, David Seaman

Rest of the World team: Captain: Usain Bolt, Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Roberto Carlos, Andrea Pirlo, Heather O'Reilly, Munya Chawawa, Kem Cetinay, Cafu, Steven Bartlett, Noah Beck, Lee Mack, Mark Strong, Tom Stoltman, Andriy Shevchenko, Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, Carli Lloyd. Managers: Arsene Wenger, Idris Elba