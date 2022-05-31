Germany stars raise awareness of ocean pollution during charity run - in pictures

The German national team took time out from their training for the Uefa Nations League match against Italy by taking part in a charity run on Tuesday.

Thomas Muller and his teammates took part in the 'Run for the Oceans' charity initiative to raise awareness about sea pollution.

After the run, the players shifted their focus to football, specifically their match against the Italians on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus missed meeting up with the Germany squad due to illness, four days before their Nations League game against the European champions in Bologna.

Reus did not travel to the Germany team base in Herzogenaurach as he has "signs of an infection", the German FA said in a statement.

The Germans have a busy schedule as they also host Euro 2020 runners-up England in Munich next Tuesday and play Hungary away four days later before returning home to face Italy in Moenchengladbach on June 14.

Reus will join the Germany team if he recovers in time. He returned to the Germany squad last September after a two-year break to play in World Cup qualifying wins over Liechtenstein, Romania and Armenia. However, he missed the victory over Israel and the draw with the Netherlands in March friendlies with illness.