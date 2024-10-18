The Corrs, led by singer Andrea Corr, will make their way to Dubai next year. Photo: Redferns
The Corrs, led by singer Andrea Corr, will make their way to Dubai next year. Photo: Redferns

Top 62 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from Eminem to Christina Aguilera

From comedy to music and dance to drama, the next six months look set to offer an eclectic mix of shows

Saeed Saeed
October 18, 2024

