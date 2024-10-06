Elyanna performed the song We Pray along with British band Coldplay on Saturday. Photo: Saturday Night Live / NBC
Elyanna performed the song We Pray along with British band Coldplay on Saturday. Photo: Saturday Night Live / NBC

Culture

Music & On-stage

Palestinian singer Elyanna makes surprise Saturday Night Live debut with Coldplay ahead of Abu Dhabi shows

The Palestinian-Chilean artist performed We Pray with the British band to celebrate the release of their newest album

One Carlo Diaz

October 06, 2024

