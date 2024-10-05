Celebrities courtside at Abu Dhabi NBA Games 2024, from Thierry Henry to 2 Chainz

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, left, was sat near Bollywood actress Disha Patani, third from left, and rapper will.i.am, right, at the pre-season game. Getty Images

Former football greats Ronaldinho, left, and Thierry Henry were also spotted courtside. EPA

American TV personality Steve Harvey chats with fans ahead of the NBA pre-season game between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena. AFP

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, left, was sat near Bollywood actress Disha Patani, third from left, and rapper will.i.am, right, at the pre-season game. Getty Images

Former football greats Ronaldinho, left, and Thierry Henry were also spotted courtside. EPA

American TV personality Steve Harvey chats with fans ahead of the NBA pre-season game between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena. AFP