American TV personality Steve Harvey chats with fans ahead of the NBA pre-season game between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena. AFP

Culture

Pop Culture

Celebrities courtside at Abu Dhabi NBA Games 2024, from Thierry Henry to 2 Chainz

NBA Fan Appreciation Day is being held on Saturday, while second game between Denver and Boston will take place on Sunday

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

October 05, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit