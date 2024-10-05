Celebrities courtside at Abu Dhabi NBA Games 2024, from Thierry Henry to 2 Chainz

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/28/nba-games-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank">NBA Games Abu Dhabi</a> have returned and so have some famous faces. As with previous events, celebrities sat courtside to watch pre-season NBA games. On Friday at Etihad Arena, defending champions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/04/nba-abu-dhabi-celtics-nuggets-jayson-tatum/" target="_blank">Boston Celtics</a> took on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/04/nba-abu-dhabi-games-russell-westbrook-nikola-jokic/" target="_blank">Denver Nuggets</a>. Television host <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/02/24/steve-harvey-abu-dhabi-uae/" target="_blank">Steve Harvey</a>, who is no stranger to the UAE, was spotted wearing all-black with sunglasses on, while he sat next to Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Several former footballers were also courtside such as Gerard Pique, Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho. Casillas, Figo and Carlos were seen taking a selfie together. The players will compete in a 3x3 football-basketball hybrid match during NBA Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday. Grammy Award winner 2 Chainz, who will perform at the event, was also spotted with his signature sunglasses and oversized chains, while fellow rapper and Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am was seen sitting next to Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Indian cricket team captain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/07/22/rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-have-a-lot-of-cricket-left-in-them/" target="_blank">Rohit Sharma</a> was also courtside and even posed with Casillas for a photograph at one point during the game. Former basketball greats such as 2017 WNBA MVP Sylvia Fowles and Kevin Garnett, Derek Fisher, Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, Sam Perkins and Mitch Richmond were introduced on the court during a break in play. Tajik influencer Abdu Rozik drew cheers when he was shown on the big screen sitting courtside. Meanwhile, former Italian football stars Alessandro Del Piero and Christian Vieri as well as former Dutch player Clarence Seedorf were also in attendance. For basketball fans, the activities aren't over yet. NBA Fan Appreciation Day is on Saturday at Etihad Arena at 4.30pm, while the second pre-season game between Denver and Boston will take place on Sunday at Etihad Arena at 6pm.