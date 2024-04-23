Muse to perform at 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert

Muse will perform at Etihad Park as part of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The British rock group is the first performance to be announced for the after-race concert series running from December 5 to 8.

The date of their show will be set at a later stage. Access to all concerts is exclusive for Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders.

The news marks the second time the group performed as part of the Abu Dhabi F1 concert series, having made their regional debut concert in Yas Island in 2013.

In The National’s review of the concert, Muse was praised for delivering a high-octane show.

"British prog rockers Muse took us outer space with their dense and cinematic sounds that's both ethereal and thunderous," the report read.

"From Supermassive Black Hole and United States of Eurasia to Madness and Unnatural Selection, they managed to retain the audience's attention throughout their challenging set due to their exhilarating musicianship.

While expect to hear hits from the group's 25 year career, UAE fans will also get chance to hear some of the tracks released from their latest 2022 album The Will of the People.

In its album review, The National described the band's nineth album as bleak and bombastic: Will of the People is another viscerally charged collection of songs where singer and chief songwriter Matt Bellamy catalogues a litany of dangers facing us today.

Muse is part of a growing number of hard-charging rock groups performing as part of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix over the years. Previous headliners include last year's show by the Foo Fighters, Deff Leppard (2022), The Who (2014) and Kings of Leon in the inaugural race in 2009.

The remaining artists for the concert series will be revealed at a later date.