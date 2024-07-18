Shady's back: Eminem to perform at Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concert

The National
Culture
18 July, 2024
Shady's back: Eminem to perform at Abu Dhabi F1
Iran's 'most important contemporary artist' dies at 61
Ramy Youssef scores Emmy nomination for The Bear
The Bear, Baby Reindeer and Shogun lead 2024 Emmy nominations
NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space
The Arts Edit
A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective