Travel Unpacked: Sheikh Zayed Mosque ranks among world's top tourist attractions

Abu Dhabi is included in a new ranking of the world's top tourist attractions. The largest mosque in the UAE capital has been named the 10th best attraction in the world, according to Tripadvisor.

Meanwhile, as Europe experiences its peak travel season, some destinations are pushing back against mass tourism, and a new report says Indian travellers are the biggest spenders in the Asia Pacific region. Finally, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is celebrating summer with discounted flights for one day only.

Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it.

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Tripadvisor’s top 10 tourist attractions

The Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi has been named one of the world’s top 10 attractions in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

One of the largest mosques in the world, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks tenth and is the only attraction in the Middle East to make the cut on the list from the world's largest travel guidance platform.

Led by New York’s Empire State Building, the rankings favour architecture and culture with Paris’s Eiffel Tower in second place and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam in third. Abu Dhabi’s gleaming house of worship is described by TripAdvisor as “A must-see landmark thanks to its magnificent architecture and design".

Something of a masterpiece in modern Islamic architecture and design, the mosque is one of only a handful in the region that are open to non-Muslim visitors. Entry is free and visitors can join complimentary guided tours to find out more about the building's historical and cultural significance.

Here are the world's top 10 attractions, according to Tripadvisor

1. Empire State Building, New York

2. Eiffel Tower, Paris

3. Anne Frank House, Amsterdam

4. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

5. Cayman Crystal Caves, Grand Cayman

6. Colosseum, Rome

7. Louvre Museum, Paris

8. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

9. Duomo di Milano, Italy

10. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi

Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award winners are chosen by millions of travellers from around the world, and are based on authentic reviews and opinions submitted between April 2023 and March 2024.

Amsterdam slashes cruise numbers as Barcelona protests overtourism

Ships docked at Amsterdam Cruise Port. Photo: AMS_Cruise_Port / X

Amsterdam is moving to limit the number of cruises entering the city in a bid to combat overtourism.

The most-visited destination in the Netherlands has revealed that it is cutting cruise numbers to 100 per year starting in 2026. That's an almost 50 per cent reduction in comparison to vessels mooring at the Passengers Terminal Amsterdam in 2024.

As peak travel season in Europe continues, authorities in Amsterdam have also announced that cruise ships arriving in Amsterdam will be required to use shore power by 2027, and that by 2035, there are plans to fully close the city's cruise terminal.

Banning cruise ships is part of a broad package of measures introduced to limit the growth of tourism and combat nuisance. Other measures include the banning of new hotel construction and a "stay away" campaign that aims to discourage nuisance behaviour in Amsterdam.

And in Spain, protests against overtourism that have been unfolding across the country reached Barcelona on Saturday. Approximately 3,000 people took to the streets of the country’s most-visited city to protest what is set to be a record-breaking summer season for tourism in Catalonia.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flash sale on summer flights

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's flash sale includes discounted flights to the Maldives. Photo: Unsplash

Holidaymakers who still haven’t decided where to go this summer might want to take advantage of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's flash summer sale.

On July 8 only, the low-cost airline is offering 20 per cent off flights from Abu Dhabi to destinations in Europe, North Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East.

This includes discounted flights to more than 30 destinations from the UAE capital. Bargains include one-way flights from Abu Dhabi to the popular holiday hotspot of the Maldives from Dh335, to the cultural city of Vienna from Dh271 and to sunny Cyprus from Dh190.60. Holidaymakers keen to check out the coming Khareef season in Oman can pick up one-way flights to Salalah for Dh175.

“Given the expected busy summer period, we strongly encourage all to secure their bookings early to enjoy ultra-low-fares and discover outstanding natural beauty and incredible history," said Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Available on flights booked via the Wizz Air App and for travel until November 30, the one-day sale coincides with the airline’s app launch on Huawei App Gallery.

Indian travellers are biggest spenders on luxury holidays

Indian travellers are the biggest spenders in the luxury travel market. Photo: Marvin Meyer / Unsplash

Indian luxury travellers are the most engaged in the Asia Pacific region, with plans to spend the most on leisure travel this year.

That’s according to a new report on the region's luxury travel market from Marriott International Luxury Group.

Holidaymakers in India plan to take six trips over the course of the year, including short trips of three to four nights, and longer stays lasting up to three weeks. And while Indian travellers lead the way, they're not the only demographic boosting their holiday budgets in 2024. About 68 per cent of luxury travellers in Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan plan to spend more on holidays over the next 12 months.

The survey questioned 1,200 frequent international leisure travellers, targeting the top 10 per cent of residents by net worth in six countries across the Asia Pacific region. For these ultra high net-worth holidaymakers, the most important factor in trip planning is security, with 91 per cent of respondents prioritising a safe environment over any other factors.

Sustainability is also a concern, with 80 per cent of those questioned mindful of the impact that their hotel has on the environment. Nearly half (43 per cent) want to see more locally sourced food products in hotel restaurants, and food waste is another pressing issue, weighing on the minds of 35 per cent of travellers.

“Whether it’s discovering new culinary experiences, travelling with their family or friends, or looking to forge connections with the local community, our research has identified new traveller archetypes, and provides Marriott International with new understandings in catering to this discerning traveller segment,” said Oriol Montal, managing director at Marriott International Luxury Group.

Australia leads the way in terms of travellers that take the longest trips, with 73 per cent of luxury holidaymakers from down under planning a minimum two-week getaway, and 33 per cent taking over three weeks. Indonesians also favour longer luxury holidays, with a third of travellers from the republic extending their upcoming travel plans for over three weeks.

And when it comes to travel planning, Singaporeans are the most self-sufficient in the region, with 61 per cent of holidaymakers from the island destination preferring to create their own travel plans and itinerary, versus a 43 per cent average. On the other hand, South Korean travellers are perhaps the least adventurous, with 54 per cent of those surveyed more likely to spend their time in their hotel or resort, instead of venturing out to explore local attractions.