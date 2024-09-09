Tourists along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. The UAE's non-oil sectors have been expanding in recent years. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Tourists along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. The UAE's non-oil sectors have been expanding in recent years. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Business

Economy

UAE's economy grows 3.4% in Q1 on non-oil sector boost

Financial and insurance activities rise by 7.9% amid increase in local credit to private sector

Aarti Nagraj
September 09, 2024

The UAE economy grew by 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year, with a strong performance by the non-oil sector driving the expansion.

The country’s real gross domestic product reached Dh430 billion ($117 billion) during the January to March period, the Ministry of Economy said on Monday, quoting preliminary estimates from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The non-oil sector expanded by 4 per cent year on year during the quarter, led by financial and insurance activities, which grew by 7.9 per cent.

“This growth can be attributed to the significant increase in the local credit granted to the private sector,” the ministry said.

The GDP figures “underline the resilience and vitality of the national economy and exemplify its ability to continue on the path of sustainable growth” and also “reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering economic diversification focused on knowledge economy sectors”, said Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy.

More to follow …

Updated: September 09, 2024, 9:21 AM

